HONESDALE - Weight Loss Surgery 101, a free seminar for the public, will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. in the David Katz Conference Room of Wayne Memorial Hospital, 601 Park Street, Honesdale.

Bariatric Surgeon Lisa Medvetz, MD, FACS, of Honesdale Surgical Associates will be the presenter. Dr. Medvetz has over 10 years’ experience performing weight loss surgeries to combat morbid obesity. During the seminar she will discuss aspects of procedures currently offered at Wayne Memorial Hospital -- both surgical and non-surgical. These include: intragastric balloon, AspireAssist, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass and Duodenal Switch.

Educational handouts regarding procedures will be distributed and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by calling 570-253-8390 or emailing diehlma@wmh.org.