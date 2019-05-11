FOREST CITY — Franceski Lumber Co. located at 900 North Main Street in Forest City, a family-owned business since 1913, announces its owner is retiring and closing his business.

The owner, Joe Franceski Jr. will be conducting a retirement sale, which starts Thursday May 9th.

When asked about his plans, Joe Franceski Jr. commented, "Reaching the decision to retire was not made quickly or easily. Much "soul searching" went into this choice.

"On May 9th we will start the Closing Sale to liquidate all our inventory, along with the furniture, fixtures, and equipment."

Throughout its 105-year history Franceski Lumber Co. has always striven to serve its customers with the best possible products to fulfill all their building and remodeling needs.

Thanks to its experienced team Franceski Lumber Co. has earned its reputation for providing expert advice, superior customer service, and large selection of home improvement products used by do-it yourselfers and the building trade.

Franceski Lumber Co sells broad lines of lumber, hardware, tools, paint, general merchandise, sheds, and home improvement products. Their Store Closing Sale will be an extraordinary savings opportunity for everybody looking for great deals.

Joe Franceski Jr. further commented, "Homeowners and building contractors can expect to find all their needs at our store. I would like to ensure all our customers, both existing and new, we will be selling our inventory at aggressive discounts, and our closing sale will present buying opportunities that are simply too good to miss!"

Though saddened by the end of this era, Mr. Franceski and all his associates look forward seeing their many valued customers and friends during the Sale to express their gratitude for making the past 105 years possible.

Lastly Mr. Franceski commented, "On behalf of my entire family it has been a privilege to have served our customers from Forest City and the neighboring communities for over 105 years.

"We have been truly fortunate to be a part of your lives. I personally want to thank you for your patronage and support. We look forward to this event being a celebration of the past, and hope to see you during our Sale!"



