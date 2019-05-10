HAWLEY - The Delaware Highlands Conservancy is pleased to announce its second annual juried photo contest for the Upper Delaware River region, open to professional and amateur photographers.

“Confluence: Land, Water, and Wildlife” invites photographers to capture striking nature-inspired photos in four categories: landscape, wildlife, macro, and water.

Without disturbing or harming any creature or its habitat, photographers are encouraged to be creative in showcasing the diverse wildlife, plants, and special places of our region.

Photos will be judged on creativity, originality, composition, clarity and quality, and impact, and must be taken in the Upper Delaware River region to be eligible. The Conservancy is offering a guided Photography Workshop and Native Plants Walk on May 11th in Milford, PA with local photographer Sandy Long, but participation in the walk and workshop is not required to enter the contest.

Photographers may submit entries from May 1st until August 31st. The winning photos will be chosen by a panel of judges, along with one People’s Choice, and will be hung at the ARTery gallery in Milford, PA, beginning with a reception on November 9th from 6-9pm. The ARTery is a cooperative owned and operated by successful and emerging artists and artisans from the Tri-State area.

Photographers are invited to submit no more than two photos to the contest. Entrants must agree to the Official Rules and submit a $10 entry fee to be eligible. Visit www.delawarehighlands.org/photo-contest/ to download the official rules and submit an entry; contact jason@delawarehighlands.org with any questions.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy works in partnership with landowners and communities to protect the natural heritage and quality of life of the Upper Delaware River region. For more information, call 570-226-3164/845-583-1010 or visit visit www.DelawareHighlands.org.

