MILFORD TWP. - Rachel Hendricks recently announced her candidacy for Milford Township Supervisor.

Hendricks worked for nineteen years for the Pike County Economic Development Authority from 1993 until 2012, supporting small business growth and attracting investment in the area. Subsequently, she served as the Executive Director for the Sussex County Association of REALTORS® for three years. Currently she is a legal assistant for a Newton, NJ law firm. She holds Series 6, 63 and 65 investment licenses as well as both life and health insurance licenses.

Hendricks says she wants to change the Township’s operational culture toward greater transparency and accountability, which the residents and taxpayers absolutely deserve.

As the feasibility study for the proposed sewer expansion project is completed later this year, her familiarity with infrastructure development programs and experience with grant administration for capital projects like the Pike County Public Library and Grey Towers National Historic Landmark’s Visitors Center will be a valuable asset to Milford Township.

A Milford Township taxpayer for more than 20 years, Hendricks raised her two children here with her husband David. She serves on numerous boards and committees for the Milford United Methodist Church where she is an active member and previously served on the Boards of GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center, Carbon-Monroe-Pike Drug & Alcohol Commission and Boy Scout Troop 77.

Rachel Hendricks is running in an unusual contested Democratic race in the Primary Election on May 21st with the endorsement of the Delaware Valley Democratic Club.

“I ask for your vote in the Milford Township primary election and thank you for your consideration.”



