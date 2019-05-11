LACKAWAXEN TWP. - On May 5th, Woodloch Pines Resort held its annual Spring Staff Appreciation meeting. The Kiesendahl Family, who have owned and operated the business since 1958, took the time to recognize and reward its loyal employees who have worked there for 10 years or more.

Of the 1,200 part and full-time workers, 200 have served the company for at least a decade. Considering that the hospitality industry is well-known for its high turnover rate, this is certainly a notable accomplishment, the press release from Woodloch notes.

During the meeting, nearly 17% of Woodloch's employees were recognized for at least 10 years of dedicated service, and 90 of these staff members have worked for the family resort for at least 20 years.



Special awards



Employees were given both gift certificates and golden name tags in recognition of their service. Additionally, two staff members were honored with the annual Aunt Mary and Aunt Marge Awards, named as a tribute to two of the founding matriarchs of Woodloch, Mary Kiesendahl and Marge Kranich, respectively representing a front-of-house employee and a back-of-house employee.

The awards are meant to recognize employees who routinely go above and beyond the call of duty to give Woodloch guests an outstanding vacation experience. This year's recipients were Amanda Griffenkranz, who is part of the weddings and events department, and Ryan Dailey, a member of the culinary team at Woodloch Springs. The evening concluded with a party at Woodloch Springs.

“We are where we are thanks to our amazing staff members, who make Woodloch the very special place that it is. They have been the key to our success for over 61 years now. We take tremendous pride in our employees and are eager to acknowledge the incredible success they have helped us achieve,” said John Kiesendahl, President and C.E.O. of Woodloch Pines.



Job Fair, May 14



Woodloch has announced that it is currently hiring new employees. The Poconos resort will be hosting its own job fair on Tuesday, May 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Woodloch Nightclub. Woodloch Pines, Woodloch Springs, The Boat House Restaurant, The Market at Woodloch, and The Lodge at Woodloch will be conducting on-site interviews there.

For more information, please visit: https://www.woodloch.com/view/careers/.





