WAYNE COUNTY - Wayne County Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds Debbie Bates is campaigning for re-election. Her prior experience in the office has served her well to transition into the role of elected official.

“I take pride in and enjoy working with the public. I pledge to continue the friendly, efficient service the public deserves,” she said.

Since taking office four years ago, Debbie has created an area within the existing office space to give families privacy during the probate process of their deceased loved ones estate. This layout has provided a better flow for the work area, increasing productivity and securing the employee space. The original estate papers dating back to 1798 have been relocated in the Archive Room with an advanced inventory and retrieval system. Debbie has procured a filing system for highway maps and implemented a new system for larger, clearer copies of survey map images. A new process will be implemented in the near future to provide faster service in retrieving document copies.

Debbie is a member of the Pennsylvania Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court Association serving on the Auditing Committee. She has been appointed to the Audit Board as a member of the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association. Debbie is a member of the Wayne County Business and Professional Women’s Council and Wayne County Republican Women’s Council.

Bates is a member of the NRA, Waymart Area Historical Society, Rail Trail Council of Northeast PA, NEP-Sno Trails, Inc. and is a volunteer state certified instructor for the youth snowmobile safety course. Pay it forward as the saying goes, “I promote extending kindness to one another as one kind word or action can change someone’s life.”

Debbie and her husband Gary attend Faith Family Fellowship Church and reside in Clinton Township, Waymart. They have one daughter Sabrina who is married to Josh Anderson. “I am looking forward to becoming a grandmother in September. It is one of the greatest blessings in life.”

“Wayne County is a special place to live and I am proud to have grown up here. I am honored to serve the citizens of Wayne County as their Register and Recorder. I am thankful for and appreciate the support of the community, and humbly ask for your continued support and vote in this election year.”





