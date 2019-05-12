HAWLEY - Pet lovers have an opportunity to create an artwork of their pet while helping to make the Riverside Dog Park a reality. On Thursday, May 16th and Saturday, May 18th two Paint Your Pet fundraising events will be held in the Boiler Room at the Hawley Silk Mill for the Riverside Dog Park.

Pets are pre-sketched on canvas from photos provided by owners, and attendees create their own unique painting of their pet with the help of thorough instruction from professional artist, designer and host of the event, Jill Carletti.

The Riverside Dog park will create a place for you and your neighbors to meet, engage, and play with your dogs. Carletti states, “I’ve been teaching Paint Your Pet workshops for about four years in the local region. This class gives me a lot of personal satisfaction because our pets bring so much joy to our lives, and it’s incredible to see how beautiful pet portraits by total beginners turn out. Unfortunately, pets are not with us forever, but you can create a meaningful piece of art to always remember them by.

With a little assistance from me, thorough painting instruction, and with pets already pre-sketched on the canvases, attendees always leave satisfied with their creations. I’m thrilled to coordinate this fundraiser with the help of Heather Genzlinger for such a great cause.”

To register for this event, visit https://jillcarletti.com or https://hawleysilkmill.com/events/. Registration is $58 for a 16x20 inch canvas with pets pre-sketched on canvas and all supplies included. Choose from workshops taking place on Thursday, May 16th from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm and Saturday, May 18th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Need help register for the event or have questions? Call Jill Carletti at 570-470-8798.

Unable to make the Paint Your Pet workshops? Contributions to the Riverside Dog Park can be made through the Lake Region Community Dock Foundation(www.lrcdf.org) or by mailing a check payable to Lake Region Community Dock Foundation to Riverside Dog Park, P.O. Box 320, Hawley, PA 18428.

“The loss of our beloved family dog was the inspiration for this park, but it’s not just for him, it’s for all the dogs who brighten our lives and our love for them” explains Committee Chair Heather Genzlinger. “The personalized pavers are a great way to remember a pet or honor a family member.”



