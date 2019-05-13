PALMYRA TWP. (Wayne) - The Wayne-Pike Penn State Alumni Association is holding its annual scholarship dinner on Tuesday, May 14, at Lukans Farm Resort.

The association will be awarding scholarships to local graduating seniors who will be attending Penn State. The scholarship winners are chosen based on GPA, recommendations, extracurricular activities, and an essay.

The following students, all of whom will be attending the University Park campus, have been chosen as this year’s scholarship winners: Colin Rickard from Honesdale High School, who will be majoring in aerospace engineering; Phoebe Cykosky from Wallenpaupack Area High School, who be a criminology major; David Patrick Marcial from Delaware Valley High School, who will be studying meteorology and atmospheric science; Alison Miszler from Honesdale High School, a veterinary and biomedical sciences major; and RacQuel Giro from Wallenpaupack Area High school, who will be majoring in biology. Two endowed scholarships will be presented as well to students who will be attending the Scranton campus: Rachel Butler from Western Wayne High School, who will major in engineering; and Philip Van Wettering from Wallenpaupack Area High School, who be a computer science major.

The guest speaker for the evening is Joe Battista, a professional speaker, author, and owner of Pragmatic Passion LLC Consulting. His first book “The Power of Pragmatic Passion” was released in September of 2018. He is the Vice President and an Executive Coach for the National Athletic and Professional Success Academy. In 19 seasons as the head coach of Penn State Ice Hockey, his teams won 512 games and six ACHA national championships. Battista helped secure the largest gift in Penn State history ($88 million) from Terry and Kim Pegula in 2010 to establish NCAA hockey teams and construct the Pegula Ice Arena. He was named Associate Athletic Director to oversee the project.

The Alumnus of the Year award will be given to Matt Osterberg, a 1983 Penn State graduate with a BA in history. Matt is a 25-year member of the Milford Borough Council, twenty-two of them as President. As President, Matt was tireless in his efforts to protect Milford's historic and small town charm. In 1998, he led the way in establishing the Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) to ensure that Milford's historic legacy would be preserved. He was instrumental in securing countless grants that rejuvenated sidewalks, and street corners throughout the Borough. He worked at Luhrs Hardware for 35 years. In 2012 Matt was elected to serve as Pike County Commissioner. Serving as Chairman today and in his second term, Matt has been dedicated to growing the local economy.

The Alumni Association invites any Penn Staters or Penn State fans to take part. The evening begins with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased by contacting Casey McGhie at 570-352-6870.