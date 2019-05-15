May 14, 2019 (BETHEL, NY) – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., will welcome Woodstock alumni Canned Heat on Friday, September 13th and Max Weinberg’s Jukebox on November 24th. Both shows will take place in the intimate, indoor Event Gallery. Reserved seating tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1.800.745.3000.



Both evenings offer opportunity to enhance your Bethel Woods experience, offering a bountiful pre-show farm-to-table dinners, presented by Bethel Woods’ own Executive Chef, Jodi Cummings. The Canned Heat pre-show dinner will take place in the open-air Market Sheds overlooking the historic Woodstock festival field. The multi-course dinner will feature delicious recipes using locally-sourced ingredients, with communal, family style seating that wholly embodies the "Peace, Love and Music" atmosphere and is wonderful to experience with neighbors and friends, both old and new.



The Max Weinberg pre-show dinner will take place in the 2019 Special Exhibit space, We Are Golden, where guests can indulge in this unique, one-time dining experience amidst the energy and relics of the 1969 Woodstock festival, including pieces of the original stage, Country Joe & the Fish’s drum kit, and more. Seating is extremely limited.



Tickets for the farm-to-table experiences also go on sale Friday, May 17th at 10 AM; this does not include admission into the concert.



About Canned Heat:

Canned Heat rose to fame because their knowledge and love of blues music was both wide and deep. Emerging in 1966, Canned Heat was founded by blues historians and record collectors Alan “Blind Owl” Wilson and Bob “The Bear” Hite. Hite took the name “Canned Heat” from a 1928 recording by Tommy Johnson. They were joined by Henry “The Sunflower” Vestine, another ardent record collector who was a former member of Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention. Rounding out the band in 1967 were Larry “The Mole” Taylor on bass, an experienced session musician who had played with Jerry Lee Lewis and The Monkees and Adolfo “Fito” de la Parra on drums who had played in two of the biggest Latin American bands, Los Sinners and Los Hooligans.



The band attained three worldwide hits, “On The Road Again” in 1968, “Let’s Work Together” in 1970 and “Going Up The Country” in 1969 became rock anthems throughout the world with the later being adopted as the unofficial theme song for the film Woodstock and the “Woodstock Generation.”



They secured their niche in the pages of rock ‘n roll history with their performances at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival (along with Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and The Who) and the headlining slot at the original Woodstock Festival in 1969.



Now, more than fifty years later and with thirty-eight albums to their credit, Canned Heat is still going strong. They have been anchored throughout the past forty-five years by the steady hand of drummer/band leader Adolfo “Fito” de la Parra. Joining “Fito” is original bassist Larry “The Mole” Taylor and New Orleans legend, Dale Spalding on harmonica, guitar and lead vocals. John "JP" Paulus handles guitar, bass and vocals.



About Max Weinberg:

Max Weinberg is an American drummer and television personality, most widely known as the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and as the bandleader for Conan O'Brien on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien.



Performing over 80 shows so far throughout 2017 and 2018 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox continues to barnstorm the country, blasting out the hits!



As Chuck Berry instructed us in his classic “School Days,”…drop the coin right into the slot” audiences have thoroughly embraced the idea of picking and calling out the songs the band pays—in real time and in a variety of intimate venues. From Beatles to Bruce and Stones to Steppenwolf the band infuses these classics with the respect the songs deserve. As one fan said, “It’s not a concert—it’s party! The bar was packed!”



But don’t take our word for it. Here’s what Marc Steczyk, director of the Lincoln Amphitheater, in Indiana, had to say: “Max Weinberg’s Jukebox was one of the most interactive, energetic performances that we’ve ever had at the Lincoln Amphitheater! Max, literally, leaves the stage to be amongst the crowd—his fans—and lets them pick the set list from a scrolling list of 300+ songs…and they play it…on the spot…spot on! Max is a pro’s pro, as was his entire band—tremendously professional to work with and a great asset to our entire performance series!”



The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Wednesday, May 14th at 10:00 AM. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/supportthearts/membership-opportunities.



The Museum at Bethel Woods offers $8 admission when purchased with a concert ticket and $10 admission when purchased day of with a valid concert ticket. Discounted admission is valid the day of a concert through noon the following day. Presented by Orange Bank and Trust, the 2019 Special Exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of The Woodstock Festival & Aspirations for a Peaceful Future, examines the desires of the youth of 1969, places the festival in the context of the positive societal changes it inspired and asks today's youth what THEY desire of the world now. To learn more, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/the-museum.



Bethel Woods’ Season of Song & Celebration promises year-long programming and a uniquely memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time. For more information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visitwww.BethelWoodsCenter.org or call 1.866.781.2922.



The Event Gallery is proudly sponsored by Jim Beam.