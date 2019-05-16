Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the major projects that are scheduled for the northeast region, which includes Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

“We continue to see progress in improving our vast transportation network,” Governor Tom Wolf said of today’s announcement. “These projects will not only provide a smoother ride for motorists, but they will also improve safety and help promote economic growth.”

Today’s announcement was made as Dunmore-based Engineering District 4 staff continued their annual outreach to local officials and editorial boards for the upcoming construction season. The department anticipates investing more than $151 million this year in the region, with nearly $70 million going toward resurfacing.

Overall, the 2019 construction season for the district will include:

• more than 600 miles of resurfacing by PennDOT department forces;

• approximately 220 miles of surface improvement by private contractors;

• 24 safety and enhancement projects; and

• 62 bridges that are scheduled to be replaced or rehabilitated.

“Our construction schedule this year is very aggressive, and the public is generally very interested in resurfacing,” said Acting District 4 Executive Rich Roman. “This year, more than 800 miles of roadway is scheduled to be resurfaced by private-contractor or department-force crews.”

There are 83 projects scheduled to begin or continue in Lackawanna County, including:

• a $4.5 million resurfacing contract for 15.7 miles of roadway on Moosic Road, Wayne Street, Bridge Street, Lonesome Road and Main Street (Moosic);

• a $7.4 million resurfacing contract for 18.3 miles of roadway on The Morgan Highway, Drinker Turnpike, Garfield Avenue, Drinker Street, Keyser Avenue and Winola Road;

• rehabilitation of nine bridges on Interstate 81; and

• Six safety improvement projects on Routes 6, 106, 2008, 6011, and 8031.

There are 90 projects scheduled to begin or continue in Luzerne County, including:

• an $8.6 million resurfacing contract for more than 27 miles of roadway on Hazleton-Shepton Highway, 15th Street (Hazleton), Huntsville Road, Wilson Street, 8th Street, Schooley Avenue, East Saylor Avenue, Rock Street, McAlpine Street, York Avenue, Poplar Street and Butler Drive;

• resurfacing 8.15 miles of the Sans Souci Parkway;

• replacing or rehabilitating 16 bridges;

• a $17 million contract to “mill and fill” more than 15 miles on Interstate 81; and

• 13 safety improvement projects.

There are 43 projects scheduled to begin or continue in Pike County, including:

• 6.5 miles of the GAR Highway to be resurfaced;

• 13 miles of surface improvements to Route 739, Rowland Road and Milford Road;

• $69.6 million reconstruction of Interstate 84 in Blooming Grove;

• $104 million reconstruction of Interstate 84 in Greene Township; and

• slide repairs on Route 434 in Shohola Township and Route 1013 in Westfall Township.

There are 37 projects scheduled to begin or continue in Susquehanna County, including:

• surface improvements on nearly 170 miles of roadway across the county;

• replacement or rehabilitation of 18 bridges, including Routes 11, 92, 367, 374, and 547; and

• a $335,466 contract for sidewalk improvements in Montrose.

There are 49 projects scheduled to begin or continue in Wayne County, including:

• a $2.4 million resurfacing contract for 5.5 miles on Route 170 (Creek Road) and Route 196 (Turnpike Road);

• resurfacing 6 miles of Route 1003 (Oregon Pike);

• replacement of a bridge on Route 3046 and a bridge on Route 4023;

• slide repairs at six locations in Buckingham and Damascus townships; and

• three safety projects.

There are 37 projects scheduled to begin or continue in Wyoming County, including:

• more than 70 miles of department-force surface improvements across the county;

• milling and paving 6 miles of Route 87;

• a $2.3 million contract to rehabilitate bridges on Routes 292, 1027, and 3001;

• a $1.6 million slide repair on two sections of Route 29; and

• $173,875 reconstruction of flood damage on Route 92.

