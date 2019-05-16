The Day of Decision is upon us… across Wayne and Pike Counties, registered voters will have a chance this Tuesday, May 21, to pick nominees for the November ballot, in a variety of local races.

WAYNE & PIKE - The Day of Decision is upon us… across Wayne and Pike Counties, registered voters will have a chance this Tuesday, May 21, to pick nominees for the November ballot, in a variety of local races. Evident by the blooming of campaign signs along roadways like spring flowers, and political advertising grabbing our attention in recent weeks, there are some notable ballot challenges in both counties.

Pike County voters have an entirely new voting system this time, using a paper ballot. Once the voter makes his or her choices, the ballot will be inserted into a scanner machine. The new system is set up at the county election office in Milford for demonstrations, and is explained in a video posted at the county website (pikepa.org).

Democrats have several ballot choices to make, although as normal, not as many as the Republicans. In some cases such as district court and school board, candidates have cross-filed, giving both Democrats and Republicans a choice to make.

……

Key races



Along with municipal and school board races and other county posts, in Wayne County, a highly competitive Republican race for District Attorney is steaming to a conclusion.

Attorney A.G. Howell and Assistant District Attorney Kathy Martin are vying for the same nomination. One of them is destined to face off against the lone Democrat in the race, incumbent District Attorney Pat Robinson in November.

There is also a contest for Wayne County Auditor on the Republican side, gearing up for a November challenge. Voters are asked to pick two on each side. There is one Democrat running, Kathleen Schloesser, and three Republicans: Catherine Jane Rickard, Helen Niesen Rigler and Carla Komar.

In Pike County, one of the most closely watched ballot challenges are candidates vying to be District Judge, in two magisterial districts.

In District Court 60-3-02 which covers Blooming Grove, Palmyra and Greene Townships, local businessman Randy Schmalzle and attorney Anthony J. Magnotta are seeking the post. They are both cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic tickets.

The post is being vacated by Judge Shannon Muir, who chose not to seek another term.

In District Court 60-3-04 which covers Delaware, Lehman and Porter Townships, incumbent Judge Paul Menditto and Lara Anne Dodsworth are seeking the same post.

They have cross-filed.

East Stroudsburg School District election for school board, four year term, is particularly interesting. There are 20 people running on the Democrat side and 18 on the Republican side; in each case, five can win in the primary.

In the Delaware Valley School Board race, one of the six candidates graduated from DV only one year ago: John Palmadessa. Voters are asked to pick five. The other candidates are incumbents, seeking a new term.

…….

Municipal ballot contests



Wayne County:

Buckingham Twp. Supervisor, vote for one (R): James R. Mullican, Robert BennettClinton Twp. -1 & 2, Supervisor, vote for one (R): David Pevec Sr., James Zefran, Ryan WilmarthDreher Twp. Supervisor, vote for one (R): Peter Mulcahy, John YoungLake Twp. Supervisor, vote for one (R): Scottie Swingle, John VanGordenLehigh Twp. Supervisor, vote for one (R): Protus E. Phillips, William LewisManchester Twp. Supervisor, vote for one (R): Edward Orthouse, Harold HawleySouth Canaan Twp. Supervisor, vote for one (R): Fred Schweinsburg, Randy BeamTexas Twp. -1, 2, & 3, Supervisor, vote for one (R): Jerome F. Johannes III, Dan Weidner

Pike County:

Lackawaxen Twp. -1 & 2, Supervisor, vote for one (R): Brian Stuart, Mike MancinoLehman Twp. -1 & 2, Supervisor, vote for one (D): Aaron L. Springs, Frederick A. Lewis, Nelson McKeithanLehman Twp. -1 & 2, Supervisor, vote for one (R): Daniel M. Medrano Jr., Dick VollmerMilford Twp. Supervisor 6-year, vote for one (D): Gary M. Clark, Rachel Hendricks

.......

School board ballot contests



Wayne County:

Wayne Highlands Region #3 (cross-filed), vote for one: James B. Rutherford, Thomas Dirham, Mary M. Samson, Robert M. SchwartzWayne Highlands Region #2 (Republican), vote for three: Gina Pritchard, Brian L. Weist, George R. Korb, Lynne GoodwinNorth Pocono Region #3 (cross-filed), vote for three: John Martinelli, Diane Croon, Sarah Hubbard-Samudio, Mark McDade, George Walz, Michael May

Pike County:

Delaware Valley (cross-filed), vote for five: Brian Carso, Dawn Bukaj, Cory Homer, John Jack O’Leary, John Palmadessa, Jack Fisher.East Stroudsburg 4-year term (R), vote for five: Connie Y. Davis, Lisa VanWhy, Jason Runell, Emmanuel Brantley, Jacob Morris, Keith Karkut, Jihan Colette, Sharone Jones, Martin A. Perdomo, Robert Eden, Wayne Rohner, Mitchell K. Marcus, Kenneth Livingston, Robert J. Romagno, Jason Gullstrand, Debbie Kulick, Rebecca Bear, Damary BonillaEast Stroudsburg 4-year term (D), vote for five: Rebecca Bear, Tieshia Fossett, Kenneth Livingston, Debbie Kulick, Robert J. Romagno, Jason Runell, Damary Bonilla, Emmanuel Brantley, Robert Eden, Connie Y. Davis, Jihan Colletta, Wayne Rohner, Martin A. Perdomo, Keith Karkut, Jacob Morris, Lisa VanWhy, Mitchell K. Marcus, Margarita Carter, Jason Gullstrand, Sharone JonesEast Stroudsburg 2-year term (cross-filed), vote for one: Lisa VanWhy, Keith Karkut, Jason Gullstrand

……..



Wayne County- uncontested, countywide



In Wayne County, for the Democrats race for Wayne County Commissioner, voters are asked to vote for not more than two: Jocelyn Cramer and Wendell Kay, who is the incumbent.

On the Republican side for Commissioner, the name of Scott H. Kinzinger remains on the ballot, although the candidate died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 23. Also on the Republican ballot are incumbents Joseph Adams and Brian Smith.

The top two voter-getters from each party are slated to appear on the November ballot, when voters of any party may pick not more than three.

Coroner, Edward Howell (R)

District Attorney, Pat Robinson (D)

Recorder of Deeds/Register of Wills, Deborah L. Bates (R)

Sheriff, Mark Steelman (R)

County Treasurer, Brian T. Field (R)

Prothonotary, Edward Ned Sandercock (R)



………….



Pike County- uncontested, countywide



Pike County has several county-wide unchallenged primary election races. Republicans and Democrats are restricted to vote within their own party. Some of these races are destined for a November ballot challenge.

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Kelly Gaughan (cross-filed).

County Commissioner (vote two per party), Matthew M. Osterberg (R), Ronald R. Schamlzle (R) and Steven R. Guccini (D).

Coroner, Chris Brighton (R)

District Attorney, Raymond Tonkin (R)

County Treasurer, John Gilpin (R)

Prothonotary, Denise Fitzpatrick (R); Jane H. Quattrocchi (D)

Recorder of Deeds/Register of Wills, Sharon Schroeder (R)

County Auditor (vote two per party), Gail Sebring (R), Thomas Foran (R), Judy Leary-Wagner (D), Denise DeGraw Fey (D).



………



PA Superior Court



In addition to local elections, the May 21st ballot contains the race for Judge of the PA Superior Court. Republican voters are asked to choose two from a slate of three, Rebecca Warren, Megan McCarthy King and Christylee Peck. Democrats are asked to choose two from a slate of three, Beth Tarasi, Daniel D. McCaffery and Amanda Green Hawkins.



……



Instructions



Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

If you are voting in Pennsylvania for the first time or if you are voting at a new polling place, you must bring a photo or non-photo ID.



…….



Sample ballots online



Note: Not included in this ballot overview are the many offices where no one is running for a particular party, or not all the slots are filled. Nominations could be made through write-in votes.

Due to space, uncontested municipal and school board races are not listed here.

To view complete sample ballots for your precinct, visit the county websites:

Pike County, www.pikepa.org/elections.html

Wayne County, waynecountypa.gov/771/May-Primary-Election-sample-ballots