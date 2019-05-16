MILFORD – The Knights of Columbus, John Paul II Council 19335, held a “Souper Bowl Sunday” event on February 2-3, to raise funds for people in need. Proceeds from the event totaling $1,302 were donated to Pike County Hands of Hope (PCHOH).

The Knights are a Catholic men’s organization providing helping hands for various charitable projects in both parishes and local communities. This Council represents St. Patrick’s and St. Joseph’s Churches in Milford and Matamoras.

Those desiring information about the Knights or wishing to support its local activities can contact the St. Patrick’s Parish Hall at 570-296-7451.

PCHOH is a Christ-centered organization dedicated to providing compassion and hope to homeless or near-homeless families and individuals by meeting their basic and urgent needs of food, clothing, and shelter.

More information on PCHOH can be obtained through www.pikecountyhoh.org or by calling 570-296-HOPE (4673).





