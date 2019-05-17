PSP probes apparent BB attacks on I-84

PIKE COUNTY - At least three vehicles were struck by possible BBs as they traveled on Interstate 84 in neighboring Pike County, Thursday afternoon, May 16.

These incidents come only six days after four young people were arrested and charged with felonies after nine moving vehicles were shot with BB guns in Hawley Borough.

The Pike County incidents came within a 15 minute time frame in two different townships along the eastbound lanes.



MILFORD TOWNSHIP



Two women were traveling in a 2017 Jeep eastbound on I-84, through the construction zone between mile markers 37-41, May 16. This is between Blooming Grove Exit 30 and Milford Exit 46 in Milford Township.

At 5:12 p.m., their front windshield was struck seven times by some type of projectiles.

Troopers were dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. Trooper Brian Nargi said that the damages observed to the windshield were consistent with BB pellets striking the glass. The damages amounted to $700.00. No injuries were reported.

The victims were both women, age 44, from Olyphant.



PALMYRA TWP.- PIKE



A woman’s car windshield was struck nine times as she drove eastbound on Interstate 84 through Palmyra Township, May 16. No one was injured in this incident, which occurred at 5:15 p.m.

At approximately 5:29 p.m. troopers were dispatched to the area of mile markers 21 through 30 on the eastbound lanes where the caller said she was traveling when her car was shot. This area is between Greentown Exit 20 and Blooming Grove Ext 30.

“Damage was observed to the front windshield and was consistent with BB pellets striking the windshield,” Trooper Lukasz Olszar said. The driver was a 69 year old woman from Moscow.

Damage done to the windshield glass totaled $300.00. The vehicle involved was a 2012 Suzuki.

Another victim, a 43 year old man from Tafton, came forward on May 17.

This victim told State Police that he was traveling on I-84 eastbound Thursday, May 16, when he heard a “loud ping” on his 2012 Ford Escape.

This was at about 5 p.m., between mile markers 21 and 26, in Palmyra Township.

He returned home and observed damage to his front windshield, consisting of a crack, and a single chip. The hood of the vehicle also sustained numerous paint chips consistent with being struck with some type of pellets, Trooper Olszar said. Windshield damages were listed at $300.

PA State Police, Blooming Grove has asked for anyone that may have witnessed any of the latest shootings to contact their barracks at 570-226-5718.



Nine days before



The Hawley shooting occurred Tuesday night, May 7. At least eight private vehicles were struck by a fusillade of BB pellets fired by BB guns in the vicinity of Bellemonte Avenue, Route 6 in Hawley Borough.

During the immediate, ensuing investigation, a State Police cruiser was also fired upon. Four males, three who are 18 and one who is 16, were arrested, three days later, related to the criminal escapade on May 7. They were charged with eight felony counts of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Conspiracy, as well as numerous misdemeanors.



