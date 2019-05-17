REGION — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Blooming Grove are investigating an incident that occurred on I-84 Eastbound May 16.

According to the release, issued by Investigating Officer Lukasz Olszar, troopers "...were dispatched to the area of mile markers 21 through 30 eastbound on Interstate 84 for a report of the caller's vehicle windshield being struck nine...times by some type of projectiles."

The report states damage was observed to the front windshield of 2012 Suzuki driven by a 69-year-old woman from Moscow. The damage was "...consistent with bb pellets striking the windshield."

A supplemental report states an additional victim came to the PSP Blooming Grove Barracks on May 17. A 43-year-old Tafton man said he was traveling in I-84 between mile marker 21 through 26 around 5 p.m. on May 16 "...when he heard a loud ping on his vehicle."

Upon returning home, "...he observed damage to his front windshield, a single chip and crack in the front windshield."

The report adds that the hood of the vehicle also sustained numerous paint chips consistent of being struck with some type of pellets."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Blooming Grove at 570-226-5718. No one was injured in this incident.