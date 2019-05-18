HAWLEY - Looking for a fun way to spend quality time with the kids over Memorial Day weekend? The First Presbyterian Church of Hawley is hosting its 4th Annual Spring for Kidz Carnival on the church grounds at 815 Church St.,Hawley, on Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5.00 per person and includes unlimited use of all carnival games including a dunk tank, inflatables (obstacle course and bounce houses), petting zoo, face painting, carnival games, and more. Food such as hot dogs, cotton candy, and ice cream will be available for purchase.

This year, a variety of local vendors will have booths where they will sell their products and services.

All funds raised through personal and corporate donations as well as ticket sales the day of will help support Presbyterian youth ministry programs, camp scholarships, community youth activities, and the Hawley Head Start Program.

The First Presbyterian Church of Hawley welcomes corporate and personal sponsors and vendors interested in hosting a table. If you are interested in supporting this event with a financial donation or as a vendor, please contact Event Chairperson Oressa Campbell at 570-226-4835.

Ticket price is $5.00 per person and children under 2 years old are free. Tickets will be available at the event. Free parking next door. For more information visit our website or watch more details unfold on Facebook @FirstPresHawley.



About First Presbyterian Church of Hawley



The First Presbyterian Church of Hawley is a member of the Presbyterian Church (USA). Presbyterians affirm that God comes to us with grace and love in the person of Jesus Christ, who lived, died, and rose for us so that we might have eternal and abundant life in him.

The Reverend William L. Samford has served the congregation since 1990.



