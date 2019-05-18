MILFORD – Recent news stories regarding the workings of Pike County townships and boroughs have raised awareness of just how much local power and influence reside in boards of supervisors and the various commissions that serve them. Their actions can affect not just whole communities, but individuals. Unfortunately, most taxpayers hardly know that these boards and commissions exist until there is controversy.



To alleviate this lack of knowledge and to give insight to individuals on how to participate, particularly for newcomers to the county, the Pike County League of Women Voters in collaboration with Penn State Extension will be conducting a “Getting Involved in Your Local Government” workshop Monday, May 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pike County Training Center in Lords Valley.



Peter Wulfhorst of the Penn State Extension will make the presentation and act as moderator for a panel discussion that we hope will include current supervisors, commission members and solicitors. Wulfhorst has been in Economic and Community Development with Penn State Extension in Pike County since 1999. He has extensive experience in land use and comprehensive planning having worked prior to Penn State Extension for 12 years with the Pike County planning department. Peter also currently serves on his local planning commission and is a Board member of a local watershed organization.



In addition, Nadeen Manzoni from the Pike County Board of Elections will be available to demonstrate the county’s new voting system. With the spring primary occurring on May 21, this will be an opportunity for voters to have to see and touch it for themselves.



This presentation is open to the public. The League encourages attendance elected officials, candidates who may be elected and will need this knowledge, and anyone else interested in learning more about municipal government.





