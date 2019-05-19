HAWLEY - Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will perform Star Tours! Explore the Mysteries of the Universe, its 41st annual Theatre in the Classroom production, at Hawley Public Library on Thursday, May 30 at 4 p.m.

Join the top-notch crew of the Star Ship Improvise as they travel through the universe, explore our solar system, the particulars of space travel, the discoveries of Galileo, and more. Using silly costumes, songs, and a healthy dose audience interaction, Star Tours! zips through the history of humans’ observations of outer space, the race to be the first to take orbit, and the incredible heroes who continue to push our understanding of what’s beyond our horizon. From ancient Egyptians to Elon Musk, Star Tours! is a fast and funny tribute to the exploration of the unknown.

Admission is free.

Star Tours! is an informative, entertaining, playful show following in the 40 year tradition of bringing quality theatre to young people and developing and vitalizing their imagination by involving them, through active participation, in the theatrical arts. Shows are presented by actors in an animated story-theatre style followed by a lively post-performance discussion.

Hawley Public Library is located at 103 Main Ave., Hawley. For more information, call the library at 570-226-4620.



