NARROWSBURG – Three river valley towns took advantage of the Upper Delaware Council’s (UDC) River & Shoreline Clean-up Grants for 2019.



The UDC board approved $5,303.78 in program awards at its May 2 meeting based on applications that its member municipalities submitted by April 19.



Individual grant awards were requested and approved as follows: Town of Deerpark - $3,303.78; Town of Lumberland - $1,100; and Town of Tusten - $900.



This brings the cumulative amount awarded over the last six years to $26,934.34.

The UDC has chosen to allocate a portion of its annual federal operating funds provided through its Cooperative Agreement with the National Park Service to help subsidize litter removal from the bi-state river and its banks since 2014, after the NPS discontinued providing this funding assistance directly.



The goal is to help maintain the pristine quality of the 73.4-mile-long river corridor between Hancock, NY and Mill Rift, PA that was designated for protection under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 1978.



Clean-up projects must be completed by Sept. 16 to be eligible for the one-time reimbursement payment.



For more information on the UDC, please visit www.upperdelawarecouncil.org or call the non-profit organization’s Narrowsburg, NY office at (845) 252-3022.