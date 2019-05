SCHOOL DAYS - Wallenpaupack North Primary School has named Good Citizens for March 2019, pictured here. Kindergarten (on the floor): Mrs. Crouthamel – Chloe Zuclich, Mrs. DeLeon – Bryson Fabri, Ms. Delevan – Malaki Gavins, Mrs. Hyduchak – Aubrey Fedorisin, Mr. Lenz – Warren Landmesser, Mrs. Mann – Jewelyona Bozek, Mrs. McGinnis – Sadie Scott, Mrs. Morgan – Christian Busso, Mrs. Rizzo – Colette Castagneto. First Grade (sitting): Mrs. Dein – Madisyn Hiller, Mrs. Gabrielson – Yulissa Plua Arita, Mrs. Gross – Trenton Whales, Mrs. Kiesendahl & Mrs. Miller – Jaylene Campbell, Mrs. Murphy – Josephine Podrazil, Mrs. Regenski & Ms. Vaidya – Taylor Daniels, Mrs. Seifert – Nicholas McHale-Cronkhite, Mrs. Skibber – Matthew Salgado-Duran, Mrs. Turner – Desmond Fernandez, Mrs. Zuclich – Ivy Ducroiset. Second Grade (standing): Principal Anthony Cavallaro, Mr. Bryan – Lucas Raimo, Ms. Dutko – Santiago Luttke, Mrs. Hosking & Ms. Vaidya – Chelsea Lodini, Mrs. Schmalzle – Jackson Clifford, Mrs. Slate – Nevaeh Swartwood, Mrs. Warner – Shin-Pyun Moon, Mrs. Wierbowski & Mrs. Ey – Aliyah Hernandez, Officer Kenneth Hubert.

Contributed