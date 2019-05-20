Under a grand, sunny sky, the 2019 Greater Lake Region Relay for Life marched on Saturday, May 18, with overcoming cancer their goal.

Their venue was the Wallenpaupack Area High School athletic complex.

There were 24 organized teams walking the track at various times over the 24-hour period. Each team raised money for the American Cancer Society. As of Sunday night, the top five teams, team leader, number of team members and their totals raised were:

Troy’s Tribe, Jolene Pryzant, 6, $4,351 School House Rockers, Danielle Crouthamel, 12, $3,254 The Arlene Quirk Team, Arlene Quirk, 1, $3,200 The Dime Bank, Melissa Wilkins, 6, $2,196 Fine Food & Fitness Center, Gina Lecee, 9, $2,021.

The top five participants and money they raised were:

Arlene Quirk, $3,210 Melissa Wilkins, $2,125 Beth Hoffman, $1,621 Bilinda Reichmann, $1,225 Eva Johnson, $1,097.

Maggie Bova, event chairperson, shared comments after the Relay.

“The Relay committee and I were ecstatic that finally the weather cooperated and we had the sun shining on our event,” Bova said. “It was awesome to see everyone come together, to join in the fight against cancer. Also to support those battling cancer, honor our survivors and through the luminaria ceremony never forget those who have lost their battle with cancer. The Greater Lake Region Relay For Life community will never stop fighting until one day, we hear the words, ‘Cancer no longer exist and everyone will be able to live without the fear of cancer’.”

She continued, “On behalf of myself Maggie Bova, Event Chair, Danielle Crouthemal, day of event chair, Beth Hoffman co-chair and the entire Relay committee, I would like to thank our relayers who participated in our relay event, gave monetary and gift donations, to area businesses for their support and to the Greater Lake Region Relay For Life Community for helping us have the best Relay event.”

Deb Cozza and Laura Kennedy had the honor to light the eternal flame at the start of the Relay and first lap around the track. Cub Scout Pack 229, Scouts BSA Troop 129 and Troop 2619 took part in the walk, and the WAHS Band played at the noon ceremony.

The sunshine was particularly welcome given the frequent rains this season. The 2018 Relay was held inside the high school due to heavy rains.

Relay for Life of Greater Pocono Area is planned June 15 at East Stroudsburg University.

For more information about cancer, visit the American Cancer Society website at www.cancer.org or call toll free, 800-227-2345.

For more information about the Greater Lake Region Relay for Life, find them on Facebook or at http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=91182&pg=entry.







