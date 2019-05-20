VARDEN - Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America state officers attended the Pennsylvania Business Education Association Conference on Friday, March 22. At the conference, officers introduced presenters of the various workshops held at the event. In addition, they answered questions regarding membership in FBLA. They also assisted with the scholarship auction held at the luncheon and business meeting. Pictured is Western Wayne Junior Ezra Tetreault. Ezra is the Western Wayne FBLA vice president, Region 22 president of FBLA, and he is the vice president at large for FBLA for the state of Pennsylvania. Contributed