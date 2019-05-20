WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 797 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at its 72nd spring commencement ceremonies on May 18.

• Allison Bednarski of Taylor received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

• Michael Boccella of Eynon, received a Doctor of Education in K-12 School Administration.

• Nikko Bonavoglia of Olyphant, received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.

• Breanne Cole of Olyphant, received a Master of Science in Education.

• Dionna DeFazio of Taylor, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

• Derick DeMorrow of Taylor, received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

• Hayley Dutka of Archbald, received a Master of Science in Education.

• Alexandra Fanucci of Moscow, received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.

• Matthew Judge of Eynon, received a Bachelor of Arts in English.

• Mary Martin of Archbald, received a Master of Science in Education.

• Patricia Naumann of Olyphant, received a Master of Arts in Creative Writing.

• Mark Roche of Carbondale, received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

• Ann Rusnak of Greenfield Township, received a Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

• Maura Serio of Archbald, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

• Agnes Stypulkowski of Covington Township, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

• Jessica Trichilo of Simpson, received a Master of Science in Education.

• Lindsey Wotanis of Olyphant, received a Master of Arts in Creative Writing.

• Shelly Youshock of Olyphant, received a Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing.