HAWLEY - “Hat’s off” may be a good exclamation for one anticipated endeavor of industry that was promising hundreds of new jobs in downtown Hawley, Pa., in the late 1890’s. A hat factory was announced with great fanfare in the local newspapers, which in the end may have had more than one hat covering the face or hitting the pavement than kept on the head.

“The New Hat Factory” was the headline in the December 16, 1897 edition or The Evening Gazette of Port Jervis, NY, which regularly featured Hawley news. “Work Will Soon be Begun on the Buildings - A Big Thing for Hawley” said the sub-headline.

“The new felt factory is now the principal talk of the town,” the unnamed Hawley correspondent penned. “Mr. Freeman, the agent of Fred. Berg & Co., of Orange, NJ, is in town accompanied by his wife. That are stopping at the Wayne County House.”

This former hotel still stands on Church Street and is a private residence, with a sign out front of its last commercial use, “Heritage Gift Shop.”



Site described



“As soon as plans for the buildings can be completed work will be begun and pushed as rapidly as possible,” The Gazette reported. “Our people know they have a chance to get a good thing and come up nobly with subscriptions to secure the site for the new manufactory, and as upon further investigation they found that the concern is really larger than they has represented it to be, all feel well satisfied and expect to see a steady improvement in the town from now on for a number of years.”

The writer noted the examples of the Dexter Lambert & Co. (Bellemonte Silk Mill) which was built in 1880 and the J.S. O’Connor cut glass factory in 1890, which both were being powered by the Paupack Falls. The former firm was turning out large quantities of rich cut glass and were working till 9 p.m. every night.

The hat factory was going to be run by electricity rather than water power, the Gazette writer stated. The new factory was to be located just below the Hawley Glass Company’s packing house and facing a switch on the Erie Railroad. This was expected to be ideal for the large business the hat firm would be doing, according to the Gazette.

The location described is today part of the flood plain in Riverside Park, where the Glass Row ball field is found, and the future site of the dog park.



“A settled fact”



The Hawley column in the December 10, 1897 edition of The Herald, a Honesdale paper, declared, “The removal of Fred. Berg & Co.’s extensive hat manufactory from Orange, NJ to our village having now become a settled fact, has created considerable enthusiasm among the people of our village and is electing a great deal of comment from neighboring villages and the press.

“Our worthy townsman, Mr. Joseph Atkinson, has been the main spoke in the wheel in negotiating for the settling of this industry here, and our people have generously contributed the required amount to purchase the land and power the company asked to insure their coming to our borough.

“The company have entered into a contract with the subscribers to the fund whereby they have found themselves to employ 100 people the first year, 200 the second and 300 the third under a forfeit of the land, power, and all improvements made thereon by them.

“It is quite evident when the entire plan is removed here, no less than 600 hands will be employed. This means considerable business interests of a town the size of Hawley.”

The Herald stated that the factory would have its own power house on the banks of the Paupack Falls just above the electric power plant (which is today an antique store, across from Electric Street). The hat factory would run by electricity generated by water power with a 40 foot head.

The new company planned to make use of the town’s electric light plant until its own generating house could be constructed, The Herald reported.



Impressive payroll



The Scranton Republican, December 10, 1897, said that the firm was expected to pay out $30,000 a month to their employees, a nice sum for a town of 2,000 souls. A two story building, 500 by 200 feet was planned, and the site had already been staked out.

The Republican added that the firm was expected to be in operation by March 1898. Postmaster Patrick J. Langan as well as Mr. Atkinson were actively involved. The paper reported that the firm had made an offer of $25,000 for the electric plant in Hawley but was refused.

“The hat factory will of course need considerable unskilled labor and there is enough of unemployed in Hawley at present to supply all demands,” the Republican reported.

“Though the site of the immense factory was staked out some time ago, the plan to bring the factory to Hawley took a definite form the fore part of the week, Mr. Langan says, when the attorney for Berg & Co. arrived in the Wayne County town to look over matters in general, inspect the deeds and get an idea of the prospects of the company in the place,” the Republican reported. “His report will be favorable, It is understood, and more decided action in pushing the scheme will be taken at once.”

The Scranton paper stated that “The people of Hawley have subscribed $8,000 to promote the interests of the enterprise.”



Denial!



A short story appeared in the December 1897 issue of The American Hatter, a trade publication, telling about the proposed hat factory in Hawley, Pa. It has a one word headline: “Denial!”— exclamation point and all.

“The truth of the recent newspaper reports to the effect that Fred. Berg & Co., the big hat manufacturing concern of Orange Valley, NJ, were to establish a hat factory in Hawley, Pa., in which, according to these same reports, from 200 to 600 hands would be employed, is unqualifiedly denied by Mr. Berg, head of the firm. Mr. Berg states that the first he heard of the projected scheme was from the daily papers, and not only was such a move never contemplated, but the firm does not expect to open any new factory in any section.”



What happened?



Based on the level of detail reported in the local newspapers about the planning of the Berg hat manufactory, it seems that it was more than just wishful thinking, spread as a rumor of what some party would like to happen and taken as gospel fact. Nevertheless, the firm owner’s flat denial must have left not a little disappointment and embarrassment, and perhaps anger in some quarters.

Hawley was known for its textile and silk mills. Ribbons, fabric, sweaters, bathing suits, underwear, shoes and boots were turned out on machines and through the skilled labor of hundreds of workers. They even made parachutes here. Hats, however, apparently was not among Hawley’s proud list of products, that also included fine cut glass, utilitarian glassware, boxes, tool handles, carriages and lumber.



Who they were



Joseph Atkinson (Jr.) was a well know Hawley businessman. His father was one of the pioneer settlers of Paupack Eddy, which became Hawley, a prosperous lumberman. Joseph the son (born in 1836), carried on the lumber trade and was also a Civil War veteran and Wayne County Sheriff in 1879-1882. He became principal stockholder of Hawley Glass Company which opened in 1882, and president of the firm for seven years. The purported hat factory was to have been built next to the glass company, on land that had been purchased from him.

Joseph Atkinson Jr. was a respected citizen, admired for his honesty in business, integrity in public service and for his generosity to the poor.

He died of Bright’s Disease in Hawley on January 30, 1898 and was buried in the Glen Dyberry Cemetery in Honesdale. He and his wife Helen owned and lived at the Italianate home at 528 Academy Street, which is today Academy Street Bed & Breakfast. Their children included Harry, Royal, Lawrence and Alice. His son Harry operated a box and lumber company near the glass company; Lawrence became Wayne County District Attorney.

Frederick Berg was born in Germany in 1834. He too was a Civil War veteran. He had a long career in the hat trade, and had four sons in the business. The large firm turned out “thousands of dozens of hats yearly,” a 1921 accounts read. Frederick Berg died in 1908.

An advertisement for F. Berg & Co., Orange Valley, NJ read, “Manufacturers of Medium and Fine Soft Fur Hats in Staple and Fancy Styles.” They had a salesroom at 15 Washington Place, New York City.

The historic F. Berg & Co. plant has been turned into residential condominiums and studio spaces. Around 1900, Orange Valley had as many s 34 different hat manufacturers.

…

