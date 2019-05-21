HAWLEY - The Stock Market Challenge cel­ebration luncheon was held on May 10, 2019 to honor the local schools, teachers, and students who spent ten weeks learn­ing about investing in the stock market.

The Wayne and Pike Stock Market Challenge program, sponsored by The Dime Bank, and run through The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy, strives to provide Pennsylvania’s K-12 students with a fun, interactive learning experience. The competition offers students in grades 3-12 the opportunity to manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the USA markets: American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges.

Over the course of the challenge, students become more familiar with the economy and stock market shifts, personal finance, and learn entrepreneurial skills. This program is co-sponsored by The Dime Bank and The Wayne Independent, Carbondale News, and The News Eagle newspapers. Approximately 85 students and advisers came to the Boiler Room at the Silk Mill for the annual celebration.

The schools invited to participate were Canaan Christian Academy, Carbondale Area, Delaware Valley, Forest City Regional, Wallenpaupack Area, Wayne Highlands and Western Wayne High Schools. The game began early February and ended mid-April.

Top-ranked schools

The top-ranked schools for the High School division were Delaware Valley under the guidance of Audrey Dennis, finishing with $111,438.75 in total equity; Forest City with teacher Mike Zack; followed by Wallenpaupack with teacher Colleen Connors.

In the Middle School division, Forest City finished at $110,537.46 under the guidance of Lisette Kozar; Wayne Highlands with teacher Donald Burchell; followed by Delaware Valley with teacher Virginia Kim.

In addition to the school representation and PA Council on Financial Literacy President Alan Dakey and Vice president Carolyn Shirk, also in attendance were The Dime Bank executives: Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer Maureen Beilman, Senior Vice President Chief Credit Officer Bill Boyle, Vice President Wealth Management Jim Gardas, Financial Advisor Jeremy Patten, Vice President Marketing Deborah Unflat, and representing The News Eagle, Managing Editor Peter Becker.