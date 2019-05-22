HONESDALE - Wayne Memorial Health Foundation has announced that Brian Wilken, Assistant Vice President/Honesdale National Bank Business Development Officer, will head up the hospital’s Second Century Fund Community Drive.

Named in honor of Wayne Memorial’s centennial in 2020, the Second Century Fund was created to raise monies to help staff and equip the hospital’s new patient tower. The 85,000 square foot building housing 50 private patient rooms was funded separately and will open later this spring. Wilken is excited about the opportunity for everyone in the community to pitch in.

“Over the years I have been to Wayne Memorial many times as a patient, a father, a son, a husband. Having a hospital so close to home is vital to our community,” said Wilken. “A hospital is so much more than four walls and a roof. It’s the people that make the difference. The Second Century Fund will help us attract the medical staff we need to be there for our community for generations to come.”

Wilken, a Honesdale native, is also president of the Greater Honesdale Partnership. He lives in Berlin Township with his wife Emily and two sons.

The Fund’s four main goals are to recruit healthcare professionals with greater incentives; to purchase state of the art medical equipment; to implement future medical treatment modalities; and to acquire advanced informational technologies. Wayne Memorial CEO David Hoff noted that attracting doctors and other healthcare staff is challenging in a rural community.

“Our new patient tower will be state-of-the-art,” said Hoff, “and our Second Century Fund will help make sure it’s staffed and equipped in kind. We welcome Brian’s commitment and enthusiasm for the task ahead.”

The community drive was officially launched in March at the hospital Auxiliary’s Mistletoe Ball. Private donations from organizations, individuals and hospital staff were solicited earlier, and so far, more than $2 million has been committed towards the Fund’s $3 million goal.

“Wayne Memorial was founded in 1920 with $52,000 raised from the community,” Hoff noted, “and we hope we can count on the community going forward.”

For more information about the Second Century Fund and how you can contribute, visit wmh.org/second-century-fund or call 570-253-8273. Online donations will be accepted in the near future.