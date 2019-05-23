Votes have been cast; the will of the registered voters that were able or took time to vote in the May 21st primary has been heard. The unofficial election results declare the apparent nominees which will look forward to the November general election and for a new or continued opportunity to serve all their constituents in 2020.

WAYNE COUNTY



The turnout in Wayne County, PA was 37% for Republicans (6662 voted) and 23% for Democrats (2149 voted). Republicans had many more ballot choices to make.



County-wide contests



The big county-wide race in Wayne County was the Republican nomination for District Attorney.

A.G. Howell, an attorney, won easily, with 4078 votes (61%). Kathy Martin, who is currently Assistant District Attorney, achieved 2205 votes (33%).

Howell is set to challenge incumbent D.A. Patrick Robinson in November, who was the lone Democrat in this race. Robinson was given 1632 votes by his Democratic supporters.

In the County Auditor race, Jane Rickard (3862) and Carla Komar (2231) won the Republican nomination; Helen Niesen Rigler had 2140.

Scott Kinzinger remained on the Republican ballot for County Commissioner, although he had died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 23. Still, he was given 1842 votes (28% of votes cast).

The November ballot is set for a challenge with four nominees vying for three seats: incumbents Wendell Kay (D), Brian Smith (R) and Joseph Adams (R), and political newcomer Jocelyn Cramer, who received 1241 votes in the Democratic nomination (58%).



Contested school board races



Wayne Highlands School Board Region 2 (vote for 3)

(Dem.) Goodwin, 256; Weist, 259; Korb, 246

(Rep.) Pritchard, 601; Weist, 553; Korb, 524; Goodwin, 420



Wayne Highlands School Board Region 2 (vote for 1)

(Dem.) Rutherford, 126; Dirham, 80; Samson, 69; Schwartz, 30

(Rep.) Samson, 205; Rutherford, 499; Schwartz, 82; Dirlam, 358



North Pocono School Board- Lehigh Twp. (vote for 3)

(Dem.) Martinelli, 17; Croom, 32; Samudio, 43; McDade, 15; Walz, 16; May, 22

(Rep.) Martinelli, 45; May, 35; Croom, 61; Samudio, 93; Walz, 31; McDade, 37



Township supervisor contests



Buckingham: Mullican, 16; Bennett, 27

Clinton (1 & 2): Pevec, 80; Zefran, 93; Wilmarth, 83

Dresser: Mulcahy, 62; Young 44

Lake: Swingle, 480; Van Gorden, 148

Lehigh: Phillips, 123; Lewis, 44

Manchester: Orthouse, 38; Hawley, 102

South Canaan: Schweinsburg, 145; Beam, 199

Texas (1, 2 & 3): Johannes, 119; Weidner 178.



For other Wayne County election results, call the Wayne County Bureau of Elections at 570-253-5970, ext. 4003.



PIKE COUNTY



Turnout in Pike County stood at 16.03% for Republicans (2811 voted) and 12.41% for Democrats (1650 voted).

Registered voters in Pike County experienced a huge change: the return to paper ballots.

Despite the numerous demonstrations of the new voting system made by the County Election Office and extensive media reporting, quite a few voters were taken by surprise.

Nadine Manzoni, Election Office Director, said that a lot of people were caught unaware. “Some grumbled that we were going backwards, going back to the dark ages,” she said. The abandonment of the electronic touch screen system that had replaced the mechanical lever voting machines several years ago, was mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

The state required a new system that would allow a “paper trail” to verify the vote counts if there was ever a challenge like what occurred in the 2016 presidential election. A paper system, it is reasoned, would also thwart any attempt by computer hackers.

Manzoni said that the scanning machines worked fine. Once filled out, the voters slipped their paper ballots into the scanners which did the tabulating. The new system also allowed the poll workers to finish quicker after polls closed, providing for earlier posting of results.

Poll workers provides numerous suggestions to improve the process, Manzoni said, one being to improve lighting in the partitioned voting stations. She said that she was glad the County started the system early, ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

She said she expects there will be more surprised voters in the November election who skipped the primary and are seeing the paper ballots for the first time, and another surprised group in 2020 who only vote in presidential years.



Unofficial election results



Magisterial District Judge



60-3-02 (Blooming Grove, Palmyra & Greene Townships)

Randy Schmalzle, a local businessman, won with 697 votes. Attorney Anthony J. Magnotta received 323.



60-3-04 (Delaware, Lehman & Porter Townships)

Paul Mendotto, who is currently the magistrate, won with 753; Lara Anne Dodsworth received 506.



Contested school board races



Delaware Valley School Board



Of note, John Palmadessa, a 2018 graduate of Delaware Valley High School, ran for School Board in 2019 and won the nomination. He received 516 Democratic votes and 584 Republican votes (total, 1100).

There were six candidates running, cross-filed, for five seats. The remainder are incumbents.

Brian Corso, 977

Dawn Bukaj, 1234

Cory Homer, 1225

John Jack O’Leary, 1222

John Palmadessa, 1100

Jack Fisher, 965.



East Stroudsburg School Board



Here are the five apparent winners the four-year term, both Republican and Democrat for East Stroudsburg School District, as picked by Delaware, Lehman and Porter Township voters:

Debbie Kolick, Damary Bonilla, Connie Y. Davis, Wayne Rohrer, Lisa VanWhy.

There were 20 Democratic candidates and 18 Republican candidates from which to choose.

The two apparent winners (both parties) for the two-year term are Lisa VanWhy and Keith Karkut. There were three candidates.



Township supervisor contests



Lackawaxen Township: Incumbent Michael Mancino won the Republican nomination with 221 votes. Former supervisor Brian Stuart staged a comeback, receiving 133 votes.



Lehman Township: The November ballot is expected to have a contest for Lehman supervisor, between Democrat Aaron L. Springs and Republican Dick Vollmer, both who achieved nomination in the spring primary.

(Dem.): Aaron L. Springs, 153; Frederick A. Lewis, 66; Nelson McKeithan, 82.

(Rep.): Daniel M. Medrano Jr., 142; Dick Vollmer, 160.



Westfall Township: Paul Schaldonat (R), 63; Jerry Dotey (R), 68.



For other Pike County election results, call the Pike County Election Office at 570-296-3427.

Results listed here are considered unofficial until each county election board verifies the counts. Write-in votes also need to be verified, some of which could alter the makeup for the November ballot and produce more contested seats.





