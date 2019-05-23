MILFORD - Interpretation and imagination are the source of a unique exhibit currently happening in Milford. Once again, “Art-in-Bloom” is an show of living and non-living creations made by members of the Milford Garden Club at the ARTery Gallery.

Vice president of the club, chair of the event and a floral designer herself, Liz Steen called the exhibit a “collaboration” between club members and local artists who show members’ own versions of the artists’ works. While there are clear interpretations, most are not so obvious reflections of the art, since the members use a little of everything for their own floral design because “there are no rules,” said Steen. Instead, the art has to “create an inspiration” for the floral arrangement. Because there are no rules, size doesn’t matter, nothing is judged and materials can be living or not. By there being no restrictions, Steen said allows for a unique show.

Those who participate, don’t need experience in the art industry, because members like Steen only started creating after she became involved in the club. For Steen, she joined because of her interest in “digging in dirt” she said. Having participated multiple times, Steen is unable to explain how she comes to a final display, because she just has ideas that come together. This year, she wanted to include pink and so, her creation is in a vintage terrarium with live moss, baby’s breath and pink sand art.

The painting Jennifer Pasa chose, “evoked” a feeling she said, because it reminded her of her Californian roots, so she used sand, succulent flowers and a piece of California driftwood. She considered adding shells too, but instead decided to “keep it simple.” Seeing her art on display, Pasa was pleased with, because the various aspects will live and continue to grow even after the show ends.

MJ Gilardi described her creation as “swirly art” inspired by “curves in nature” that reflect spring with the flowers of the season. Gilardi used tree branches she found on the ground and felt she had to wrap fabric around the branches as her way to reflect the painting she referenced. Once she found the perfect fabric with varying colors, Gilardi said the materials allowed for the tree branch to appear as if it was blooming.



Marsha Monaco was excited to choose a painting by one of her favorite local artist, Marie Liu who is also the gallery curator. It was the colors and inclusion of animals that Monaco liked about the painting. Basically, Monaco said she repurposed an exhibit she once did, but added dried flowers that she spray-painted so they would reflect aspects of Liu’s art. While she started with an idea, during the exhibit opening, Monaco was making adjustments to her display, like adding a bear. This was her third year taking part in the exhibit, just because she likes art, crafts and being creative she said.

Art-in-Bloom will run through June 3. Hours are Monday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The ARTery located at 210 Broad Street in Milford, the historic Forest Hall building at the corner with Harford Street. Visit online at https://arterygallerymilford.com/.