PIKE COUNTY - Over 300 bags of heroin were seized and two people were arrested once a traffic stop by PA State Police was made on State Route 739, Monday, May 20.

Vice and Patrol members from the Blooming Grove apprehended Kevin Burke and Coral Boby of Dingmans Ferry as a result of pulling over their vehicle.

During the traffic stop a consent search was granted and both Burke and Boby were found to be in possession of over 300 bags of heroin as well as assorted drug paraphernalia. Burke and Boby were taken into custody and are currently charged with felony drug-related violations.



