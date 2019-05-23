HONESDALE – On May 23, Wayne Bank’s Honesdale Main Street Community Office will host a Blood Drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross.

The Blood Drive will take place from 1-6 pm at the Lemnitzer Armory, located at 232 Tyron Street in Honesdale. Anyone interested in donating may visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Honesdale” to schedule an appointment. For more information, please contact Wayne Bank’s Honesdale Main Street Office at 570-253-1455. Donors may also sign up during the drive and are reminded to bring their donor card, driver’s license, or two forms of identification. The American Red Cross advises drinking an extra 16 ounces of water or non-alcoholic fluids, eating a healthy iron-rich meal, and getting a good night’s sleep before giving blood.

“We are so proud to support the American Red Cross again this year with our second annual Blood Drive,” stated Kimberly Crellin, Assistant Manager for Wayne Bank’s Honesdale Main Street Community Office. “Blood is needed every two seconds in the U.S. and statistics show that by donating blood, you can save up to three lives in your local community hospitals. When you donate blood you are giving the gift of life, so please come out to our Blood Drive on May 23 and make a donation.”

The American Red Cross (ARC) is an independent, volunteer-led organization that provides shelter, food, and emotional support to victims of disasters, and supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. The ARC prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. For more information, please visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol— NWFL.