Olyphant honors its hometown heroes with Flags featured all over the borough for the 3rd year. Special thanks to Kim Onda Atkinson for her never ending commitment to this endeavor to honor our Veterans. It is an honor to have Sgt. Daniel Telep Sr. (1926-2010) Marine in WWII and Korean War (sponsored by his children: Dan Jr. Duane, John and Lauren Telep) and have PO3 Duane Telep, Navy,The Vietnam Era (Sponsored by his wife Sharon and his daughters, Desiree, Dawn and Danielle) Hometown Heroes Flags, as Father and Son on the same light pole on Lackawanna Ave. (main street) Olyphant, In celebration of Memorial Day 2019.