HAWLEY - The 2019 Hawley Memorial Day parade lineup, has been released by the Borough. This information is complete as of late Wednesday afternoon. The parade is set for Sunday, May 26, starting at 1 p.m.
Lineup is at noon at Riverside Park near Paupack Fuel, off Church Street and near the railroad crossing. The parade will head up Church Street and turn down Main Avenue, concluding at Bingham Park.
American Legion Wilson-Kelch Post 311 pauses at the Lackawaxen River bridge on Main for a naval wreath ceremony, and immediately after the parade hosts a service at the monument on Park Place (facing Bingham Park, next to the Senior Center- firmer VFW headquarters).
Groups of veterans from various service eras are expected to walk or ride in the parade, by division. The public is encouraged by the Borough to show “thank you” signs as veterans pass. They may also consider waving an American flag.
Retired U.S. Navy Captain Maurice Meagher, of Honesdale, has agreed to serve as parade marshal. Meagher has appeared in the Hawley Memorial Parade riding in a convertible, for the past 20 years. He has appeared in the Honesdale parade for 30 years.
Captain Meagher, who is 80, is the son of two long time Wayne County educators, Maurice and Margaret Meagher. Captain Meagher served in the Navy 37 years, starting in 1956.
He received his commission from the College of Holy Cross in 1960. His first tour was aboard the U.S.S. Wisconsin off South America in 1957. His first active duty was on the U.S.S. Leonard F. Mason at Japan, 1960-1963. After some patrol during the Vietnam conflict, he was called back to the East Coast during the Cuban Missile Crisis, serving on a destroyer.
He then primarily served in anti-submarine warfare, a Cold War duty in the Atlantic, guarding against Russian subs. From 1970 to 1980 he served in the Reserves on the East Coast. During this time he raised his family in Honesdale.
Meagher worked at Katz Underwear and operated a Nationwide Insurance business. He and his wife Jean raised four children, all who served in the Navy: Lt. Kathryn Meagher (10 years), Commander Maurice F. Meagher III (25 years) and Lt. Commander John “Jack” Meagher (20 years).
He stated that he is a great honor to be asked to serve as parade marshal in Hawley.
LINE-UP
DIVISION 1
Hawley Borough Police
PA state Police (Honesdale and Blooming Grove)
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department
Pike County Sheriff’s Department
Honesdale Borough Police
Forest City Police
Lehigh Township Police
Waymart Police
Hawley American Legion and Auxiliary Marching Groups
National Guard 109th
Grand Marshal:
Retired Navy Captain Maurice F. Meagher, Jr.
Wallenpaupack High School Band
World War I Memory (Float by Troop 401)
Senator Lisa Baker
Wayne County Commissioners
Hawley Mayor Kevin Hawk
Hawley Borough Council
Wayne County District Attorney Patrick Robinson
Magisterial District Judge Bonnie Carney
Wayne County Treasurer
Wayne County Prothonotary
Bethany Mayor
Honesdale Mayor
Honesdale Borough Officials
Waymart Mayor
All other State, County, or municipal officials
DIVISION 2
Richard Teeter with 1949 Hudson
World War II Memory (Wallenpaupack High School Girl’s Softball with Banner)
Cub Scouts #401
Wayne County Council of Republican Women/Republican Committee
Wayne County Democratic Committee
Magistrate Alan Cooper and Challenger Division Baseball Team
Jr. Buckhorn Football Team
Junior Buckhorn Cheerleaders
Moser Trucking
DIVISION 3
Knights of Columbus
Korean War Memory
Girl Scouts
Hawley Downtown Partnership
Wayne County Heroin Task Force
Women in the Wind Motorcycle Group
Paupack Fuel
Watson Brothers
Mike’s Auto Service and Towing
Woodloch Pines
Palmer and Son Trucks
Koberlein Environmental Services
DIVISION 4
Vietnam War Memory with Vietnam Veterans
Honesdale National Bank
Palmyra Township (Wayne County)
Habitat for Humanity
Baer Sport Center/Hog Chapter
DIVISION 5
First Gulf War-Iraq-Afghanistan Memory
Local and Regional Fire Departments
Hawley
Beach Lake
Blooming Grove
Forest
Greeley
Greene-Dreher
Hamlin
Hemlock Farms
Honesdale
Lackawaxen
Lake Ariel
Lakeville
Ledgedale
Madisonville
Seelyville
Shohola
Tafton
Waymart
White Mills
DIVISION 6
Emergency Medical Service Vehicles
Commonwealth
Hawley Ambulance
Hamlin Ambulance
Tafton Ambulance
White Mills Ambulance
Wayne County Emergency Management
“On behalf of Hawley Borough and the Hawley Borough Police, we would like to say thank you to all of our veterans and their families,” a statement from the Borough reads.