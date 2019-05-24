The 2019 Hawley Memorial Day parade lineup, has been released by the Borough. This information is complete as of late Wednesday afternoon.

HAWLEY - The 2019 Hawley Memorial Day parade lineup, has been released by the Borough. This information is complete as of late Wednesday afternoon. The parade is set for Sunday, May 26, starting at 1 p.m.

Lineup is at noon at Riverside Park near Paupack Fuel, off Church Street and near the railroad crossing. The parade will head up Church Street and turn down Main Avenue, concluding at Bingham Park.

American Legion Wilson-Kelch Post 311 pauses at the Lackawaxen River bridge on Main for a naval wreath ceremony, and immediately after the parade hosts a service at the monument on Park Place (facing Bingham Park, next to the Senior Center- firmer VFW headquarters).

Groups of veterans from various service eras are expected to walk or ride in the parade, by division. The public is encouraged by the Borough to show “thank you” signs as veterans pass. They may also consider waving an American flag.

Retired U.S. Navy Captain Maurice Meagher, of Honesdale, has agreed to serve as parade marshal. Meagher has appeared in the Hawley Memorial Parade riding in a convertible, for the past 20 years. He has appeared in the Honesdale parade for 30 years.

Captain Meagher, who is 80, is the son of two long time Wayne County educators, Maurice and Margaret Meagher. Captain Meagher served in the Navy 37 years, starting in 1956.

He received his commission from the College of Holy Cross in 1960. His first tour was aboard the U.S.S. Wisconsin off South America in 1957. His first active duty was on the U.S.S. Leonard F. Mason at Japan, 1960-1963. After some patrol during the Vietnam conflict, he was called back to the East Coast during the Cuban Missile Crisis, serving on a destroyer.

He then primarily served in anti-submarine warfare, a Cold War duty in the Atlantic, guarding against Russian subs. From 1970 to 1980 he served in the Reserves on the East Coast. During this time he raised his family in Honesdale.

Meagher worked at Katz Underwear and operated a Nationwide Insurance business. He and his wife Jean raised four children, all who served in the Navy: Lt. Kathryn Meagher (10 years), Commander Maurice F. Meagher III (25 years) and Lt. Commander John “Jack” Meagher (20 years).

He stated that he is a great honor to be asked to serve as parade marshal in Hawley.

LINE-UP



DIVISION 1

Hawley Borough Police

PA state Police (Honesdale and Blooming Grove)

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department

Pike County Sheriff’s Department

Honesdale Borough Police

Forest City Police

Lehigh Township Police

Waymart Police

Hawley American Legion and Auxiliary Marching Groups

National Guard 109th

Grand Marshal:

Retired Navy Captain Maurice F. Meagher, Jr.

Wallenpaupack High School Band

World War I Memory (Float by Troop 401)

Senator Lisa Baker

Wayne County Commissioners

Hawley Mayor Kevin Hawk

Hawley Borough Council

Wayne County District Attorney Patrick Robinson

Magisterial District Judge Bonnie Carney

Wayne County Treasurer

Wayne County Prothonotary

Bethany Mayor

Honesdale Mayor

Honesdale Borough Officials

Waymart Mayor

All other State, County, or municipal officials



DIVISION 2



Richard Teeter with 1949 Hudson

World War II Memory (Wallenpaupack High School Girl’s Softball with Banner)

Cub Scouts #401

Wayne County Council of Republican Women/Republican Committee

Wayne County Democratic Committee

Magistrate Alan Cooper and Challenger Division Baseball Team

Jr. Buckhorn Football Team

Junior Buckhorn Cheerleaders

Moser Trucking



DIVISION 3



Knights of Columbus

Korean War Memory

Girl Scouts

Hawley Downtown Partnership

Wayne County Heroin Task Force

Women in the Wind Motorcycle Group

Paupack Fuel

Watson Brothers

Mike’s Auto Service and Towing

Woodloch Pines

Palmer and Son Trucks

Koberlein Environmental Services



DIVISION 4



Vietnam War Memory with Vietnam Veterans

Honesdale National Bank

Palmyra Township (Wayne County)

Habitat for Humanity

Baer Sport Center/Hog Chapter



DIVISION 5



First Gulf War-Iraq-Afghanistan Memory

Local and Regional Fire Departments

Hawley

Beach Lake

Blooming Grove

Forest

Greeley

Greene-Dreher

Hamlin

Hemlock Farms

Honesdale

Lackawaxen

Lake Ariel

Lakeville

Ledgedale

Madisonville

Seelyville

Shohola

Tafton

Waymart

White Mills



DIVISION 6



Emergency Medical Service Vehicles

Commonwealth

Hawley Ambulance

Hamlin Ambulance

Tafton Ambulance

White Mills Ambulance

Wayne County Emergency Management



“On behalf of Hawley Borough and the Hawley Borough Police, we would like to say thank you to all of our veterans and their families,” a statement from the Borough reads.



