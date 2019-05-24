PAUPACK TWP. - Scouts BSA Troop 2619 completed their first camping trip the weekend of April 27-29 at Camp Minsi. The girls braved the rain, snow and average 37 F. temperatures while learning scouting skills that include but aren’t limited to: how to make fire, safely shoot a rifle and other activities.

Troop 2619 is open to girls ages 11-17 years old and is sponsored by the Paupack United Methodist Church. Scouts BSA is the program for youth 11-17 that is run by the Boy Scouts of America. Separate troops for girls began forming on February 1 and since then, over 16,000 young women have joined nationally.

Please go to www.beascout.org for more information on Scouts BSA Troop 2619 and other BSA units in the area.