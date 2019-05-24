Wallenpaupack Area South Elementary School Student Ambassadors assembled Teacher Appreciation Gift Bags for all teachers and staff at South Elementary during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Student Ambassadors in grades Kindergarten through 5th decorated stones to let their teachers know that they "rock" in the classroom and to say thank you for all of their hard work.

5th Grade Student Ambassadors are pictured with their teachers presenting Teacher Appreciation Gift Bags with hand-made gifts and lots of goodies and treats including:Smarties for sharing their knowledge; Laffy Taffy to maintain their sense of humor; Mint Patty to stay calm in every situation and Hershey Kisses to show their appreciation for all their teachers do for them during the year.