CANAAN TOWNSHIP—Roadwork and material bid awards were prominent features of the April meeting of the Canaan Township Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors Lewis Henshaw, Ronald Shemanski and Paul Curtis were all present at the meeting.

According to the official meeting minutes, approved May1, a paving project was advertised and pre-bid meeting was held, “...regarding the scope of the work and our expectations.”

The only contractors present at the pre-bid meeting were Leeward and Wayco.

“There are four sections for the paving project; low bidder takes all,” state the minutes.

Under new business, the Township opened and awarded bids for materials and roadway improvement projects.

Henshaw Trucking was awarded the bid for grade-all use per hour with operator.

The bid total came to $102.50 per hour. There were no other bids made for this item.

For 2,500 tons of 2A gray stone FOB, E.R. Linde and Wayco, Inc., tied the bid at offers of $5.25 per ton each. Materials will be purchased evenly from both bidders.

For 2,500 tons of 2A gray stone delivered to the township building, E.R. Linde was awarded the bid at a rate of $9.59 per ton delivered, beating out Wayco's bid of $9.83 per ton delivered.

The final bid was for 2019 roadway improvement projects.

E.R. Linde and Wayco both bid under $200,000. The low bid, totaling $191,489.21 was ultimately awarded to Wayco.

In awarding the bid, discussion arose as to whether or not something should be omitted to lower the total project cost.

The minutes state, “After much discussion regarding which roads need the most work and which roads could be omitted, Supervisor Shemanski made a motion to accept Wayco, Inc., as the low bidder for the paving project with consideration of taking Gallik Road out or some adjustment of how far we are going to go.”

Supervisor Curtis seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.

Other business

During public comment, a representative of ShortCut Landscaping inquired if he could mow the lawn at the Township building this year at last year's rate of $45 per mow.

The supervisors agreed.

Under correspondence, the Supervisors received a notice from the PPL Community Roots tree program requesting those interested in planting trees call 215-997-9000.