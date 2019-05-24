WALLENPAUPACK - A love for art led Patrick Travis to a project that has made many people smile. A senior at Wallenpaupack Area High School, Travis drew individual portraits of nearly his entire class, which means 258 illustrations.

The venture started when Travis decided to draw a character of his friend Matt, the president of the school’s art club. From there, a unique project evolved into a rather time-consuming task since he had a deadline, but he still thought it would be “cool” to draw most of the WAHS 2019 class, he said.



Initially, Travis said the portraits were a bit “cartoonish,” but he changed to a realistic look so people would be recognizable and less time would be needed for each person because of the varying facial features.



At the school, the 258 portraits are displayed on a bulletin board and when The News Eagle arrived for a photo, students were around the site looking for themselves and talking. Kyle Nolan was there and he said the portraits were “spot on” and it was obvious that Travis committed a lot of time to each and every one.



One woman told Travis the portraits were “beautiful” and another said the details of the faces was great, and he should be proud of himself.



Mackenzie Cuomo said the portraits were “amazing” because of how “exact” each was, making the art “unreal.” Cuomo recalled questioning if Travis would finish since he had so many to draw. Looking at the board, with all the portraits, she called the work “crazy” and “super awesome.”



The response to his creativity, Travis was not expecting. What started with something about his friends, led to Travis feeling as if he had finally done something amongst his peers that had an “impact” on others he said. At that point, he didn’t think anything he had done in high school was effective on others and so, he wanted to “leave a mark” on the school and thank his classmates and teachers who helped him through his high school career. Seeing his friends’ reactions, Travis called “satisfying” because they were happy. Since he’s been drawing for a long time and the recognition is about his artwork, that Travis has liked most and has made the response “humbling.”

Of the 258 students he drew, many Travis didn’t know were in his class because through the years it was “hard to keep track” of his peers he said. While he would’ve drawn the entire 2019 class, 30 senior photos weren’t available.

For Travis, he enjoys drawing faces and people, because it is “fun” he said. To draw, is enjoyable because he is able to “sit and let go” since “art is a form of escapism” that he believes is both “relaxing and therapeutic.”

Firstly, Travis used pencil to trace the base of one face that offered a shape and style he wanted. From there, using another piece of paper he traced the face, eyes, and ears because the faces were generally the same. After drawing the eyes and nose, some he said were “radically different” and others very close to the initial face. To add the details, he used pens and markers.



As the project continued on, Travis found himself walking through the halls, checking off which students he had and had not drawn. Now that this undertaking is complete, Travis doesn’t feel as if all of the portraits are exact, in part because the “likeness” he said, isn’t what he wanted. The easier portraits took about 15 minutes since there were recognizable features, whereas others required an hour because the simpler facial expressions made it harder to “capture” the person how he wanted. Although frustrated at times, Travis kept at it, because he wanted to prove to himself that he could do it.

Travis also said he was thankful, because of the support he received from so many and now that the art is laid out on the bulletin board for all to see, its not what he expected since the exhibit seems so large. Seeing them though, has made him realize why friends claimed he was “crazy.”

Travis’s art teacher Lisa Peet called him a “prolific drawer” who has a talent for drawing realistic and “stylized” portraits, which is due to the time he invests in drawing. When he first mentioned doing the project, she forewarned him that it was a great idea, but also a lot of work. Despite that, he wasn’t discouraged. Now, Peet said she can’t wait to see what’s next for Travis and she is pleased that he plans on pursuing art.



Travis intends on earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts to specialize in illustration. At this point, he isn’t sure what he would do with such a degree, because “whatever happens, happens,” he said.

Editor’s Note: Patrick Travis, along with Taylor Davis, was honored by Northeastern Pennsylvania’s public television station WVIA as Artist of the Week from Wallenpaupack in March 2019.