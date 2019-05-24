Honesdale, PA – On May 31, Wayne Bank’s Honesdale Main Street Community Office will host a Blood Drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross.

The Blood Drive will take place from 1-6 pm at the Lemnitzer Armory, located at 232 Tryon Street in Honesdale. Anyone interested in donating is encouraged to speak with Wayne Bank staff at the Honesdale Main Street Office. Stop in the office or call 570-253-1455 for more information or to sign up. Donors may also sign up during the drive and are reminded to bring their donor card, driver’s license, or two forms of identification. The American Red Cross advises drinking an extra 16 ounces of water or non-alcoholic fluids, eating a healthy iron-rich meal, and getting a good night’s sleep before giving blood.

“We are so proud to be able to support the American Red Cross through this Blood Drive,” stated Tanyia Vannatta, Assistant Manager of Wayne Bank’s Honesdale Main Street Community Office. “Every day in the U.S., roughly 41,000 blood donations are needed. That means that nearly every two seconds someone needs blood. By volunteering to donate, we become a part of something much bigger than ourselves. We are encouraging everyone to come out on May 31 and donate blood so that we can work together to help save lives.”

The American Red Cross (ARC) is an independent, volunteer-led organization that provides shelter, food, and emotional support to victims of disasters, and supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. The ARC prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. For more information, please visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/ .

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol— NWFL.