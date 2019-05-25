HARRISBURG – At an event on Saturday, May 11, at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center, 81 Gold Award Girl Scouts were recognized for earning the Girl Scouts’ highest honor, the Gold Award. Two of the girls are from troop 50564 at Hemlock Farms, Lords Valley.

They are Madison Guzzo of Hawley, and Kayla Prestianni of Lords Valley.

Madison is the daughter of James and Julie Guzzo. Kayla is the daughter of Joseph and Michelle Prestianni. Both girls are 18 and are seniors at Wallenpaupack Area High School.

Their troop meets bi-weekly at the Orchard House at Hemlock Farms.



Their projects



As part of the award requirements, each of the scouts completed a project, described below.

Madison worked to make her local dog park, located in Hemlock Farms, more environmentally-friendly and visually appealing. She worked with the Hemlock Farms Conservancy to excavate land and place new dirt, stones and grass in the park, allowing for better water drainage. She also organized the building of new, sturdy benches for the park, and created signage stressing the importance of cleaning up after your pets.

Kayla created an edible garden and educated the community about the negative effects of pollution and leaving a carbon footprint. She worked in collaboration with the teachers and students of Circleville Elementary School (part of the Pine Bush Central School District) to collect donations, plant the garden, and grow plants.



Seven steps



Each Girl Scout completed many hours of work and seven steps to earn her Gold Award, which include:

Identifying an issue in her community Investigating the issue thoroughly Building a team to support her efforts Creating a plan to take action Presenting the plan and gathering feedback Taking action by leading a team to carry out the plan Educating and inspiring.

While working on her project, each Girl Scout dedicates herself to advancing her cause and accomplishing her goal. All of the projects completed this year will have a lasting and positive impact on our region and beyond. These Class of 2019 Gold Award Girl Scouts have exhibited outstanding leadership, exceptional organizational skills and a sincere commitment to investing in their communities.



Improving communities



This prestigious award is earned by a select group of Girl Scouts who demonstrate a higher commitment to improving their communities and advocating for lasting change. In the past year, 81 Girl Scouts from the 30-county footprint of Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania earned the Gold Award.



Kendra Nichols, ABC27 Investigators team member, WHTM’s Investigators podcast co-host, and a former Girl Scout, served as mistress of ceremonies.

The road to the Gold Award begins with discovery.



Each girl uses her own values and skills to identify a community issue she is passionate about and then determines the topic and audience for her project. Before proceeding, each girl submits a project proposal to our Gold Award Liaison. Mentors work with each Girl Scout to support the development of their projects, alongside each girl's Gold Award Advisor.





