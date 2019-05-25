WALLENPAUPACK - On Thursday, April 25, Wallenpaupack Area Career Coordinator Mrs. Colleen Edwards and Engineering Technology teacher Mr. Dave Heckman arranged for eighteen students interested in electrical and mechanical engineering to visit Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Ms. Kirstyn Smith, Chief, Public Affairs welcomed the students and provided a brief overview and video of the Depot. The students divided into two groups; Mr. Michael Evans, Mechanical Engineer and Jason Menango, Electrical Engineer directed the tour that included; the Cable Shop, C4ISR Finishing Center, Firefinder Radar, Multiple Threat Emitter Systems, Live Fire Simulator, Machine Shop, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Electro Optics, and Enclosure.

Zyler Blau commented, “The vast amount of technology was impressive as well as the scale of the facility.” Additionally, students were able to observe the Commonly Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) which is used by the military and is mounted on armored vehicles and ships.

AJ Rosikiewicz, remarked, “I was so impressed by the weapon’s capabilities and precision.” During the demonstration, the unit scanned the room and was able to detect where a handprint was left on the wall using thermal imaging.

Mrs. Edwards, Mr. Heckman, and the Wallenpaupack students thank Kristyn, and the Tobyhanna Army Depot presenters for their informative and interesting overview and tour.



