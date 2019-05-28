WASHINGTON, May 28, 2019 – Richwell Group, Inc., doing business as Maxfield Seafood, a City of Industry, Calif. firm and the importer of record, is recalling approximately 154,560 pounds of Siluriformes fish products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. Additionally, the products were produced at a Vietnamese establishment that was not eligible to export Siluriformes fish to the United States.

The frozen Siluriformes items, specifically Yellow Walking Fish, were imported from Vietnam to the United States on various dates from March 2018 through January 2019. The products have a shelf life of two years. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of “FARM RAISED INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN” “FROZEN HEADLESS YELLOW WALKING FISH Clarias macrocephalics”. Varying weights of packages containing 3 pieces of “FARM RAISED INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN” “FROZEN HEADLESS YELLOW WALKING FISH Clarias macrocephalics”. Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of “FARM RAISED INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN” “FROZEN YELLOW WALKING FISH Clarias macrocephalics”. Varying weights of packages containing 3 pieces of “FARM RAISED INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN” “FROZEN YELLOW WALKING FISH Clarias macrocephalics”.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on May 22, 2019, during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jae Hwang, Maxfield Seafood Operations Manager, at jhawng@maxfieldseafood.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.