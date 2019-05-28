Dunmore – The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Lackawanna County

PennDOT will have an open house for the Pennsylvania Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan starting at 4 PM to 6 PM follow by a public meeting for the Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Bicycle and Pedestrian Study in Scranton at Lackawanna Heritage Valley 213 Railroad Ave, Scranton, PA on May 30th

Contact April Hannon for questions about the Scranton meeting at ahannon@pa.gov or (570) 963-4076 or Michael Taluto at Mtaluto@pa.gov



Short Term

SR 407-Abington Rd.-South Abington Twp.-Single Lane-Base repair-Thursday 05/30/2019-Friday 05/31/2019-6:00 AM to 2 PM

SR 1002-Ridge Rd-Greenfield TWP-Single Lane-Chip Seal Single coat-Tuesday, May 28, 2019-Friday, May 31, 2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 1013-Tompkinsville Rd-Greenfield TWP/Scott-Single Lane-Chip Seal Single coat-Tuesday, May 28, 2019-Friday, May 31, 2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 1014-Worth Church Rd-Benton TWP-Single Lane-Chip Seal Single coat-Tuesday, May 28, 2019-Friday, May 31, 2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 4019-Edella Road-South Abington Twp.-Single Lane-Base repair-Tuesday 05/28/2019-Wednesday 05/29/2019-6:00 AM to 2 PM

Long Term

SR 307 Bridge over I-81 (Moosic St., Scranton)The project will resume on April 1, 2019 additional work will be needed and the project will now be completed by the fall of 2019.

SR 307 at Shady Lane, Rd, Lackawanna County, South Abington Township: The proposed project consists of the precast concrete box culvert extension of an existing arch culvert (over Summit Lake Creek) with cast-in-place concrete collar, precast wingwalls and precast end section. Other work includes roadway/ shoulder improvements, guiderail, installation of rock lined swales, slope stability, utility relocation, rock scour protection, concrete arch structure repair, temporary traffic control, temporary traffic signals, excavation, drainage, landscaping, E & S control measures, pavement markings and temporary excavation.

The temporary traffic signal will be in place starting on April 9. The project should be completed by October 2019.

SR 435 resurfacing project. The project starts at SR 380 and continue to Moscow. The project will resurface a total of 18.26 miles. The project started in May 2019 and should be completed October 2019.

SR 3022 Central Scranton Expressway, Scranton, PA. Retaining wall repair, Safety improvements and paving work on the Central Scranton Expressway. The project is excepted to be completed by fall of 2019. Please be advised that there will new traffic patterns on the Central Scranton Expressway. The inbound and outbound lanes are now on the opposite side of the expressway.