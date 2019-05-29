Mr. & Mrs. Jerome M. Maida

Mr. & Mrs. Jerome M. Maida, Carbondale, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The were married, May 3, 1969, in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, by Rev. Monsignor Thomas C. Horan.

They were attended by Barbara Rosler, friend; Susan Chadwick, friend; Lucille Luciani O'Malley, friend; Mary Lou Monahan, cousin of the bride; and Minnie Maida Gillette, sister of the groom. Sam Maida, brother of groom; Joseph Scalzo, cousin of groom; Joseph Munley, friend; and Patrick Muia, friend.

Mrs. Maida (Nancy) is the daughter of Joseph and Nan Hughes Monahan, Carbondale. Prior to retirement, she worked for the State of Pennsylvania at the Scranton State School for the Deaf, Scranton.

Mr. Maida (Jerry) is the son of Michael and Rose Polletto Maida of Carbondale. Mr. Maida is retired from Proctor and Gamble, Mehoopany, PA.

The couple has three children, Jerome, Jr., Los Angeles, CA; Matthew, Archbald and Michael of Carbondale. They are also were blessed with two grandsons, M.J. and Austin Maida, Archbald.

The couple is going to mark the occasion with a trip in the fall.