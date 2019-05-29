The Wayne Highlands Middle School Science Olympiad team spent an exciting weekend April 26th and 27th at the Pennsylvania State Competition.

The night before the competition, students were treated to a tour of Penn State-Main Campus by former Science Olympiad member and Honesdale High School graduate Camille Stanton which included highlights such as her dorm, the library, the HUB, Old Main, and the Arboretum. She spoke to the students about living on campus, choosing and changing majors, and class schedules. The tour ended with a visit to the popular Berkey Creamery for some amazing ice cream.

On Saturday, the team traveled to Juniata College for the big event. The students, a team of 14 in grades 7 through 9, worked hard all day competing against the top 36middle school teams in the state. They have been working together 2-3 days per week since the beginning of November. Many team members also participated in various other clubs, organizations, and sports teams. This year’s team was coached by teachers Kelly O’Neill and Christopher Roos. The students also had the added benefit of having two 11th grade student coaches Arjun Fulp and Dominic Maglione, who were previous members of the team and spent many afternoons helping them.

The competition involved competing in 23 events across all disciplines of science. Students typically worked in groups of two or three and competed in 3-5 events. All 23 events must be entered and the placings in each event were combined to give a total team score. The content that students were required to know, work with, and analyze was at a much higher level than anything a middle school student would ever encounter in the normal curriculum.

First-time team members Jessica Aguasin and Chloe Wolfe won a 6th place medal in Disease Detectives. Jessica stated, “I wasn’t expecting to win a medal and was shocked when they called our names.” Chloe said, “I didn’t realize they called us at first. I was so glad that we made a good notes sheet to take in with us.” Congratulations to all team members on a great finish to the season!

Our top medal winners were:

John Rodriguez and Zack Wilken placed 2nd in Mystery Architecture

Chloe Wolfe and Jessica Aguasin placed 6th in Disease Detectives

Other top finishers included:

Soren Schachter and Griffin Rogers placed 11th in Potions and Poisons

Zack Wilken, John Rodriguez, and Tiffany He placed 12th in Experimental Design

Makayla Breidenstein and Soren Schachter placed 14th in Crime Busters

John Rodriguez and Zack Wilken placed 15th in Road Scholar

Tiffany He and Jessica Aguasin Placed 17th in Solar System

Chloe Wolfe and Jessica Aguasin placed 18th in Herpetology