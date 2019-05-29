SELINSGROVE — A number of high-achieving students were named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the spring 2019 semester. The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Steven McKnight, of South Abington Township, is a theatre and creative writing major in the Class of 2020. A 2016 graduate of Commonwealth Connections Academy High School, he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. McKnight.

Holly Young, of Olyphant, is a biomedical sciences major in the Class of 2021. A 2017 graduate of Valley View High School, she is the daughter of John and Anita Young.

