LORDS VALLEY - The Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department is holding a Blueberry Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, June 9, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Blooming Grove Volunteer Firehouse, 484 Route 739, Lords Valley.

The firehouse is one mile north of I-84, exit #34.

LORDS VALLEY - The Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department is holding a Blueberry Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, June 9, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Blooming Grove Volunteer Firehouse, 484 Route 739, Lords Valley.

The firehouse is one mile north of I-84, exit #34.

The charge for the breakfast is: Adults - $8; Children (10 & under) - $4; Children 3 & under – free. The menu consists of the usual breakfast fare (buffet): orange juice, blueberry or plain pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausages, coffee or tea. Eat in or take out.

Future events: Blueberry Pancake Breakfasts – July 14 and August 25; Tricky Tray – August 17 (listed incorrectly as 7/17 on printed list of events card); German Dinner – October 5; and Trunk Treat – Oct 31.

Call 570-775-7355 and leave a message for: details about the event, renting the hall, or becoming a member of the fire department or auxiliary. Visit on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BGVFD.STA25/.