MONTROSE – Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) announced that the June veterans assistance hours at the Montrose district office have changed from Tuesday, June 4, to Wednesday, June 12, and will still run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Should there be any questions or concerns about this change, call Fritz’s Montrose district office at 570-278-3374.

Brian Stolarski, a service officer with the American Legion, visits Fritz’s Honesdale and Montrose district offices each month to provide claims, pension and benefits assistance for area veterans. He visits the Honesdale office on the fourth Friday of each month and the Montrose office on the first Tuesday each month. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to use this service.

Richard Ely from the Susquehanna County Department of Veterans Affairs is also available to help with veterans’ questions and concerns.

His contact information is as follows:

Susquehanna County Department of Veterans Affairs

Richard J. Ely

Director/Veteran Service Officer

Phone: (570) 278-5955