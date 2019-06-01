PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - Palmyra Township Public Beach has opened for its 61st season, as of Memorial Day Weekend. The beach is the only public beach on Lake Wallenpaupack. Township officials discussed beach staffing at the supervisors' meeting, May 21.

Administrator Jo-Ann Rose said that they had one lifeguard returning for the season, and another one wished to e hired full time for the season. Rose said the Township has been paying $9.00 an hour for a starting lifeguard but if they raised the rate they may be able to attract more guards. She compared what was being paid at a couple other local places offering swimming.

After discussion, Vice-chairman Eric Ehrhardt agreed that the rate should be set at $10.00, or $12.00 if the guard is also a certified water safety instructor.

Rose asked whether they could allow the beach to be open for swimming at one’s own risk if there is no guard available. Solicitor Anthony Waldron said it is allowed, as long as the Township posts a sign. Rose will first check with the Township’s insurance carrier.

A “soft opening” was planned for the beach on Memorial Weekend. The beach will be open weekends until Wallenpaupack schools let out June 21; afterwards the beach will be open daily, weather permitting.

At the beach there is a concession stand, picnic area, volleyball and a swim lesson program.

General admission is $5.00 for an adult, or complimentary for a senior citizen. Children under 12 are allowed on the beach for $2.00; infants are complimentary. There are also season passes available.

For more information call 570-226-9260.

Palmyra Township took over the beach from Pennsylvania Power & Light Inc., in 1958.

Palmyra Township Supervisors meet on the first and third Tuesday at 7 p.m., at the township offices on Bueller Lane, off of Gumbletown Road.



