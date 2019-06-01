PAUPACK TWP. - Wallenpaupack Lake Estates (WLE) observed Memorial Day 2019 with a special guest at their ceremony, one of the so-called “Atomic Veterans” who witnessed the testing of the atomic bomb.

PAUPACK TWP. - Wallenpaupack Lake Estates (WLE) observed Memorial Day 2019 with a special guest at their ceremony, one of the so-called “Atomic Veterans” who witnessed the testing of the atomic bomb.

Daniel Braun, emcee, said he scoured the area for an available World War II veteran to speak at the ceremony. Andrew Lyons was recommended at the Retirement Services Office at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Lyons, a resident of the Hemlock Farms community in Pike County, shared his experiences in the U.S. Navy followed by the U.S. Army, extending from World War II into the Korean Conflict.

Lyons said he was too young to enter the service. At age 15, he used someone else’s name to join the Navy in 1945. He went to Iwo Jima with the 4th Marine Division, and was at Pearl Harbor.

Serving on a gun boat, he was assigned to the atomic bomb test in 1946. “I watched two atomic bombs go off,” he said. The first one was dropped on 72 target ships from aircraft carriers to submarines, “to see what would happen to them,” he said.

He witnessed the mushroom cloud and its effects. “The atomic bomb went off and we could feel the heat from the blast and also the sound … After the first bomb blast, we had these second one, the underwater blast…. “

He said his ship had become extremely hot.

Asked later about the effect of radiation, he said that he received cancer from the blast.

He later joined the 11th Airborne Division and went to the Japan during the Occupation. He attended jump school, and patrolled northern Japan. After the 11th went home he stayed over and worked in the 8th Army. Then the war broke out in Korea.

Everyone the Army could spare was sent to stop the Chinese and North Koreans. The 107th Airborne Regiment came back, and Lyons volunteered. He fought with the 107th, which suffered heavy casualties while cutting off the Chinese army.

He also told of his children and grandchildren, who have served in the armed forces or are currently serving.



Ceremony participants



2nd Lt. Erin Jordan, who had just been commissioned four days earlier upon her graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, assisted with the program by giving the command to “Order Arms.” Her family has a vacation home at WLE.

Marine Corps veteran Melissa McDowell-Meyers rendered the National Anthem. Rev. Bob Sagalla offered prayer. Peggy Kostyshyn led in “God Bless America.”

Deloris Russo and George McMullen carried the wreath. McMullen is a Korean War veteran.

Daniel Vernikov and his daughter Erin played “Taps.”

Daniel Braun, who emceed the program, recalled the upcoming 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, on June 6. The 2018 Memorial Day observance had commemorated the 100th anniversary of the close of World War I. He noted how ironic it is that this war was supposedly the “War to End All Wars.”

WLE has sponsored a Memorial Day ceremony annually since the dedication of the 9/11 memorial in 2011. The memorial, comprised of granite and steel from the World Trade Center, was erected on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.





