BARRYVILLE, NY - The first historic marker in the United States produced under the William G. Pomeroy Foundation's new Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program was dedicated in the Town of Highland, NY on April 24 along the D&H Canal.

Town of Highland Co-Historian Debra Conway applied for the recognition and the Town Highway Department installed it at the DEC Fishing Access along the NYS Route 97 Upper Delaware Scenic Byway, one mile upriver of Barryville.

Under a canal boat logo, the inscription on the 18 x 32" cast aluminum sign reads, "Delaware and Hudson Canal carried coal from PA 108 miles to Kingston from 1828-1898. This section of Route 97 was built over canal bed."

The D&H Canal started in Honesdale. Two gravity railroad systems brought coal to the waiting canal boats, at Honesdale and Hawley. While primarily transporting coal, the canal also shipped lumber, cement and other cargo. The canal crossed the Delaware River at Lackawaxen on an aqueduct designed by John Roebling and opened in 1847. The historic span is owned by the National Park Service and maintained for vehicular crossing. Prior to building the aqueduct, a section of the river was dammed and boats were guided across the river on a rope, causing conflicts with timber raftsmen.

The D&H Transportation Heritage Council partnership of site stewards, governmental agencies, and individuals dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation of the Delaware & Hudson Canal, the Gravity Railroad of the Pennsylvania Coal Company, and the industries and communities they spawned, then held its quarterly meeting at the New Inn at Lackawaxen across Roebling's Delaware Aqueduct. Visit www.dhthc.org.