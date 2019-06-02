WALLENPAUPACK - Several safety and security improvements are planned, funded through a $42,510 grant, announced Assistant Superintendent Keith Gunuskey told the Wallenpaupack School Board, May 13.

WALLENPAUPACK - Several safety and security improvements are planned, funded through a $42,510 grant, announced Assistant Superintendent Keith Gunuskey told the Wallenpaupack School Board, May 13.

PA Council on Crime & Delinquency is the funding source.

This was a highly competitive grant, with $40 million made available to school districts across the state, and over $200 million in grant requests.

Among the uses for the money at Wallenpaupack, Gunuskey explained, will be new lobby guard kiosks with larger screens for visitors to enter information before being allowed into the school; a radio repeater at the high school which will allow better communications with first responders in an emergency; an update to the Emergency Disasters Reference Guide used by teachers; and classroom tourniquets along with training for teachers in applying them.

On Saturday morning, June 15, Wallenpaupack will conduct a school bus accident drill at the North Intermediate School. A school bus will actually be put on its side, and participating students placed inside. The drill will involve local fire and ambulance departments as well as police. A second part of the drill will occur that morning at Wayne Memorial Hospital, where the “patients” will be brought. The Hospital will practice conducting triage and making notifications to families.

The next WASD School Board meeting is set for Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the High School Library. A committee meeting precedes it at 5:30 p.m.



