Parishioners of St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, have announced that a HOMEMADE “PIROGIE” SALE on Friday, June 28thbetween NOON & 4 PM at St. John’s Center, Hill Street, Mayfield – just in time for your July 4th cookouts!

Homemade pirogie (deep fried or uncooked) will be sold. Pirogie are $8 per dozen. No orders taken. Pirogie sold on a first come first serve basis. Business orders will be delivered upon request.